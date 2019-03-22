The article “Grappling with Catholicism during difficult time” by Ruben Martinez included details about his emotional feelings to support his stance, but his lack of facts and resolution for action falls short.
Martinez echoes the sentiment of many practicing Catholics when he discusses the difficult time that the faithful face today; however, he fails to review the facts. Since the increase of sexual abuse survivors came forward over a decade ago, the Catholic Church in the United States has taken several steps to stop the abuse of power by both the vowed religious and the laity. Dioceses have created prevention programs which have almost eliminated the number of cases of abuse, and it has given the Church data to support that the training and screening is working to prevent abuse.
Here in southern Arizona, the Diocese of Tucson has created protocols and procedures to protect vulnerable youth and adults. Today, every volunteer who interacts with vulnerable individuals must go through a thorough background check to include an interview, fingerprint clearance, and calling references. Once cleared, all volunteers and employees have to complete annual training, and each person is charged with the duty to report suspected abuse. Within every school or religious education program, the children and parents are trained on how to stay safe and speak to a trusted adult if someone violates their trust.
Even with all the safe guards to prevent predators from contacting the youth and vulnerable adults, there are procedures in place should abuse happen. Part of the procedure for reporting and investigating abuse is to work directly with law enforcement so they can run a full investigation regardless of who is accused of abuse.
While I cannot speak to the response from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles where Martinez lives, I can speak for the Diocese of Tucson. More than a decade ago, the Diocese of Tucson had an onslaught of sexual abuse cases come to the surface. At the time, Bishop Kicanas listened to the victims, took steps to ensure that this abuse stopped, and spoke with the people. At the parish level, my pastor organized a Town Hall meeting where parishioners were invited to dialogue. Likewise, when the abuse in Pennsylvania was in the news this fall, the pastor, Bishop Weisenburger and Dr. Rosemary Celaya-Alston hosted a Town Hall meeting to speak and listen to the people.
Perhaps Martinez tried to persuade his former pastor or bishop to address the abuse in the Church to no avail, but to blame the new pastor for not addressing the recent Vatican Summit during the Mass when it is implied that there has been one interaction loses sight of real core of the faith: Jesus.
The Gospel is filled with stories of Jesus questioning those in authority who were not focused on God’s mission. As the body of Christ, we have a duty and responsibility to demand that our Church is a safe haven for each person. I believe the question Martinez should be asking is what he should do to help hold his diocese and parish accountable.
If Jesus were standing here today, He would tell us to stand up and work together in order to protect each other, especially the vulnerable within our community.