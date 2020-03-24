Ethan Orr: Delay tax collection, fees too help local businesses survive

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Having grown up in Tucson, I have learned that people in Southern Arizona are resilient, compassionate, and aspire to be better, and to make our community a better place.
And having worked with local businesses for most of my career, I have found that many of our small-business owners embody and exemplify these traits. They create jobs and add to our community vitality.
Yet this week I have spoken to a number of small-business owners who are not only concerned about their financial ability to stay in business during the shutdown but also the viability of their businesses afterward.
We can enact policies, right away, that can help sustain our small local businesses so that when this is over, they can continue to provide us with friendly, local service, employ our community members, and contribute to our local economy.
As community leaders, the most important thing that we can do is listen.
Two things that are fundamental for our businesses are net cash flow and cash reserves, or access to capital.
We can enact simple policies, at the local and state level, that will help our local businesses sustain themselves:
- Delay the collection of business taxes
- Reduce or delay the collection of business licensing fees.
- Use city loan funds to create low-interest working capital bridge loans for businesses impacted by the shutdown.
Create more market certainty by continuing to collaborate with individual businesses so they can continue to serve their customers in a safe way.
- Temporally waive or suspend non-health-related regulations that hinder the flexibility our businesses need to create revenue even during difficult and uncertain times.
- Educate business owners about the new federal programs, including the SBA programs, that the administration is making available to them.
My ideas are not a complete solution but meant as a conversation starter and we need to start now.
Large parts of the Tucson economy are service-based and among the hardest-hit sectors.
We need to listen to each other and listen to our businesses about what they need.
All of these ideas could be enacted by our local city councils, board of supervisors and our state department of revenue.
Local businesses are part of our community and contribute employment, revenue, and vitality.
Having watched this past week unfold, I appreciate that our elected leadership has been listening to the concerns of the community, and making some very difficult choices.
We understand that our policy choices can’t simply be about surviving the next week, and that we also need to consider the ramifications, and what the fabric of our community will look like when the dust settles.
Let’s find opportunity, even in crisis, to continue to support each other, and to support our local small-business community as well.
Ethan Orr is a native of Tucson and a fourth-generation Arizonan who has worked in economic and community development for the City of South Tucson and the City of Tucson, operated a non-profit, owned a small business, served in the State Legislature and currently works for the University of Arizona.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.