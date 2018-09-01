In my dream, my primary winner picked the best campaign manager to lead the campaign into the general election: Gen. George Patton. Here’s the speech he gave to the campaign staff in front of a giant American flag the morning after the big win:
Be seated. No politician ever won a race by taking the “high road”. They won it by making the other poor dumb politician answer false allegations, unrelated to the issues, that were being peddled by unreliable sources while “dark money” surrogates drowned the loser under a tsunami of vicious attack ads featuring unsubstantiated claims.
No politician ever won a race by going “high when they go low.” Except for Michael Dukakis. What a great president he turned out to be! Historical footnote: Willie Horton won that one.
All this stuff about voters not wanting to see their candidates fight, wanting them to stay out of the gutter, is a lot of horse dung. Americans love a low-down, dirty fight. We love it when politicians fight dirt with distortions, smears with lies and half-truths with even bigger lies. All real Americans love the stink of negative campaigns.
When you were kids, you all admired the slickest con artist, the smoothest womanizer, the meanest insult comic, the toughest bully. And why not? Those were the heroes our president admired when he was a kid.
Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Or bother to learn the issues.
Americans play to win. And according to the Arizona Lottery, you can’t win if you don’t play.
I wouldn’t give a hoot in hell for a candidate who lost and laughed at the indictments that came down the day after the election. This is why Americans have never lost a war. Except for Vietnam and Iraq. And Afghanistan — which is looking iffy. The very thought of losing a war is more hateful to Americans than learning any lessons from the wars we lost.
Our campaign is a team. It lives, eats, posts, tweets, shreds, pivots, flip-flops, sleeps, backstabs, fights and leaks as a team.
This individuality stuff is a bunch of crap. The bilious boneheads who wrote that stuff about individuality for the Libertarian Digest don’t know anything more about real campaigning than they do about robocalls or gerrymandering.
Our candidate has the best consultants, sound bites, oppo research and, most importantly, the most billionaire donors.
You know, by God, I actually pity those poor boneheads we’re going up against in the general election. By God, I do.
We’re not just going to beat them on election day. We’re going to cut out their living guts and use them to grease the treads of our think tanks back home in Washington. We’re going to murder them at the polls! (I’m following President Tump’s lead. He warned us this election would be violent.)
I know some volunteers are wondering whether or not you’ll chicken out or lose it under fire and end up in a viral video that sinks our candidate. Don’t worry. You’ll do your duty.
The other candidates are the enemy. Wade into them. Spill their hacked data online. When you click your cursor on a desktop full of hacked goo that a moment before was your candidate’s website, well, you’ll know what to do.
I don’t want to get any texts saying we’re holding our position in the polls. We’re not holding anything. Let the other candidate do that.
We are rising constantly and we’re not interested in holding onto anything except a grainy photoshopped mugshot of the other candidate outside a crack house.
We’re going to hold onto the opposition by their stumbles and gaffes and we’re gonna kick them in the hanging chads. We’re going to debate them until they’re speechless. We’re going to trash their bots by the bushel!
We’re gonna kick the hell out of them all the time, and we’re gonna go through them like a pay-raise vote through Congress after midnight!
One thing you will be able to say when we win, and your republic will thank you for it, is this: Three hundred years from now when you’re sitting on Mars with your great, great grand-clone on your knee, and he asks you, “What did you do in the great election of 2018?” — you won’t have to say, “Well, I posted memes online from a Russian troll farm in Louisiana.”
Alright, my fellow Americans, you know how I feel. On to victory in November.