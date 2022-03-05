 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fitz cartoons available at Tucson Festival of Books
Fitz cartoons available at Tucson Festival of Books

Bring a fiver and buy “30 Years of Cartooning by David Fitzsimmons” at the Arizona Daily Star Tent store at the Tucson Festival of Books, March 12-13 from 9:30 to 5:30 p.m. He will be wisecracking with Jeremy Dauber, author of “Comics Are No Laughing Matter,” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Star’s tent.

