When I was a young newspaper cartoonist, I lived between Williamsburg and Yorktown in Virginia, where the ghosts of patriots haunted the old Revolutionary War cemeteries in the woods.
On a Saturday long ago, I watched party members pick their candidates using a system superior to our primary system: the caucus. When the Sons of Liberty would gather in Boston, such a contentious political get-together would be called a “caucus” because most of the seditious hotheads who showed up were ship caulkers, the men who kept the ships in the harbor seaworthy. These revolutionaries would build our young nation’s first warship, the USS Constitution, nicknamed ”Old Ironsides.” Like the document it honored, the mighty frigate was built to last. Cobbled together article by article, law by law, right by right, plank by plank.
The caucuses I witnessed were a far more fun way to pick your nominees than the torment we endure here. Here we drive past campaign signs we lament, toss the flyers straight into recycling, disdain the negative TV ads we channel-surf away from and then mail in our secret ballot after we’ve struggled to remember the candidates’ names and who called who a slimeball.
In Virginia, where Patrick Henry declared he’d rather die than be a king’s subject, the people I met loved talking about politics the same way people here talk about sports. It was jarring. They talked issues, stats and candidates the way sports fans bicker over batting averages and next year’s prospects.
Decades ago, I witnessed a political Norman Rockwell dreamscape where Republicans and Democrats gathered in their districts on a Saturday to listen to their candidates’ speeches, to meet them, shake their hands, hear them debate, ask them questions and then vote. The small-town caucus I attended with a reporter pal took the form of a civic carnival at an elementary school, complete with picnic baskets, kids, balloons, flags and bluegrass music as folks listened to politicians plead their cases in classrooms, beneath an American flag to which every citizen of this bucolic village had at one time or another pledged allegiance.
Here we experience politics on our desktops in isolation and vote in silence. Rather than mail in my ballot, I vote at my polling station to see the civic spectacle. I’m in line with my neighbors, the cop, the doc and the most industrious self-employed house painter I know on my block, and they’re voting and we’re smiling at one another and we’re all thinking to ourselves, “That idiot votes? God help us.”
Toward the end of that day long ago in Virginia, I watched the winnowed candidates address their party in the school cafeteria, on a stage that had just seen the premiere of the third-grade musical, “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.” Around dusk, just as lightning bugs sprinkled starlight among us like Fourth of July sparklers, the negotiating, the compromising, the steamrolling and the tallying started. Over at the Republican caucus, the men all wore suits, barbecued pork ribs were served and a band played “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
With that system, the people met the candidates in person, shook their hands, heard their views, and discussed the virtues and flaws of the candidates, and then the party chose its leaders. The carnival atmosphere added an element of civic joy missing from our grinding exercise.
With our primary system, party members rarely know the candidates personally, learning their positions only if they’re highly engaged, choosing their leaders in joyless isolation.
The best we could do to reform the primary system we’re stuck with would be to adopt the jungle primary system, to ensure that moderates would rise to the top, ending the reign of the polarizing pawns of eccentric wing-nut billionaires who excite the rabid base, yet govern poorly. Every party nominee is on the same jungle ballot, with the top-tier winners squaring off. In theory this would guarantee survival of the sanest, a refreshing concept worthy of experimentation.
As I lament the litter of political signage that pops up on all four corners of the intersection by my home, I think back to that small town in Virginia where I saw folks listen all day long to finger-wagging, suspender-snapping candidates under the watchful eyes of framed portraits of President Washington, the Virginian who scoffed at the ruinous idea of citizens dividing themselves into parties.
Heading back to the paper, we stopped where Cornwallis surrendered to the revolutionaries who had overcome plague, lice, starvation, shoeless winters and defeat after defeat, only to turn the world upside down. Like those heroic Americans at Yorktown, on Tuesday, it’s your turn to turn the world upside down.