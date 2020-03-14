Fitz's Opinion: Down at the Arroyo Cafe there was only one topic

Guardsman Sour Frank gulped.

Doc’s phone rang. We all eavesdropped. Even the rattlers on the porch. Doc hung up. “I got asked to help down at the hospital. I gotta go. Prepping.”

We tapped elbows. Doc promised to shake my hand next spring.

I thought of all the heroes to come. Cops. Firefighters. EMTs. Public Health Docs. Nurses. The lab techs. The scientists. The community organizers. I ate in silence and watched Rosa wipe down the menus.

Elena, the new waitress, was on her phone. “The school’s closing? What am I supposed to do with my kids?” I could hear her panic. “I don’t know if I’ll have a job a month from now!”

Lurlene walked over to her. “We got your back.”

I studied the worn dollar bills that Rosa pulled out of the register and pressed into my hand. Coronavirus? I walked past customers waiting to wash their hands in the restroom. I elbow tapped the smudged fingerprints on the door, hopped in the car, wiped my hands and steering wheel and searched for news of the virus on the car radio like a defiant Londoner during the Blitz.