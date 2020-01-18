Fitz's Opinion: Martha McSally has some questions to answer from this liberal hack

I first met you when I sat beside you at a memorial service. You were entering politics; contemplating a run in 2014 for Ron Barber’s congressional seat, which Gabby Giffords, a pragmatic centrist, had once held. A military brat, I admired your service and your achievements. First woman to fly combat! You had the intellectual rigor one would expect from an officer who had served in the United States Air Force. You were a Republican who reminded me of a maverick I admired.

I liked you personally.

In an interview that year we joked about partisanship, and then, parting, you hugged me like a familiar acquaintance and said to me, “I’m NOT one of those weird Republicans.” You won that seat in 2014 by a narrow margin.

You lied to me, Martha.

You’ve become one of the “weird” Republicans you disparaged, a pathetic Trump toady, desperately clinging to the great shark’s belly like a remora.

Anderson Cooper responded to your embarrassing stunt by taking note of the old Martha. In 2016 Elle magazine described you as a political “moderate,” a “pragmatic” conservative who sought “to engage in rational discussion based on mutually agreed facts.”

You soon gave up that shtick.