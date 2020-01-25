Fitz's Opinion: Some revolutionary thoughts that are relevant today

Seven years later, our nation’s prominent patriots debated their vision for our republic in “The Federalist Papers.” How would we govern ourselves? In that age of treachery and turmoil, when spies and foreign powers were clawing into the new world, our nation heeded the warning of Alexander Hamilton:

“Nothing was more to be desired than that every practicable obstacle should be opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption.”

Too many had died to surrender vigilance against the Old World’s most sinister contagions. Hamilton had led a bayonet assault on Redoubt 10 at Yorktown on a moonless night. He goes on:

“These most deadly adversaries of republican government might naturally have been expected to make their approaches from more than one quarter, but chiefly from the desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils. How could they better gratify this than by raising a creature of their own to the chief magistracy of the Union?”

In 1789, thousands of veterans, widows and orphans of the revolution gathered in a free New York City to see their beloved wartime commander, Gen. George Washington, take the oath of the presidency, swearing to defend our new nation and its imperfect Constitution against every enemy, domestic and foreign.