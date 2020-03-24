Fitz's Opinion: The humor sustaining us in the face of this great adversity

When it comes to sheltering-in-place the humor is outside the box: ” Sorry. All I have are inside jokes.” Ouch.

Many of us are not home alone. “Day 3 of home school, 2 kids have been suspended for fighting and the teacher was fired for drinking on the job”

Jokes vent frustration. “If the schools are closed too long, the parents are going to find a vaccine.”

Jokes express optimism there will be life after this pandemic.“Why is my sister’s name Paris, dad?”

“Because we conceived her in Paris.”

“Thanks, dad.”

“No sweat, Quarantine.”

As for the virus itself? A meme answers, “Any fool could have told you eating bats would have consequence. Just ask Ozzy Osborne.”

And any fool can tell you when you stop laughing is when you have lost hope. We will never lose hope. And this won't be easy. I’m with Andy Crouch on this. “Honestly, I hadn’t planned on giving this much up for Lent.”

One thing we will not give up in the trying days ahead is our sense of humor.

Or in my case, my enormous stockpile of corncobs. They are ready for sale. When the price is right on the black-market.

