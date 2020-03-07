Fitz's Opinion: Tucson has survived worse calamities than this viral varmint

And again when Tucsonans emerged from the horror of January 8 equally defiant, resolute and united.

We Tucsonans have been tested. A virus? We got this.

If it comes we won’t be wringing our hands. We’re going to be washing them one bazillion times a day and putting them to work, healing the sick, comforting their families, supporting our medical community and wrangling this nasty virus until it’s history. We’re Tucson. We got this. Sleeves rolled up, sanitizer holstered. Vigilant as Harris’s Hawks. Attitude sunny.

The hardest thing for people as friendly as Tucsonans to learn will be the art of keeping our hands to ourselves for a while. No handshakes. No abrazos. No hugs. Give up a Tucson smile instead, amigos.

We know in our bones you medical folks are risking your lives for us on the front lines. We will listen to your expert guidance. In turn, trust us with the truth. We got this.

We will reach out to our neighbors today to see how everybody’s doing because that’s what we do.