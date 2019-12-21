Fitz's Opinion: Where to find Christmas among the sand and stars

And on Christmas Day many of us will go to Grandmother’s hacienda, over the arroyo and through no woods, while others will wander into the desert to find God in a canyon trail. Here, in the desert, you can seek the mystical beneath countless stars, while our woodland friends can only wonder and stare up at the grey shroud of merciless winter.

We know little lasts out in this desert unless it’s made of stone, or a more enduring material, such as love. On Christmas morning, the Christians in my desert town will be mindful of the truths we all hold dear. The greatest treasure we’ll ever possess in this fleeting, fragile existence is the love of our friends and family, with whom we’ll rise to greet the promise of another blessed day.

In our desert pueblo we all practice the lessons of the peasant child whose birth many in my village celebrate. We welcome the stranger. We visit the prisoner. We serve the poor. We feed the hungry. We are a voice for the least among us. We forgive. We judge not. We volunteer. We give, joyfully.