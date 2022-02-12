 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fitz's Opinion: A cartoonist's appraisal of our Arizona legislators in action
Fitz’s Opinion

Fitz's Opinion: A cartoonist's appraisal of our Arizona legislators in action

Fitz cartoon

Autographed Fitz cartoon depicting the four U.S. Capitol Hill Police who testified before the January 6th Committee investigating the Insurrection.

 David Fitzsimmons

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A dear old friend, surrounded by Trump disciples in his retirement community wrote me this: “Being a Republican with Trump around is like living with a loaded double-barreled shotgun in your mouth. You can’t spit it out, you can’t talk about issues, and you live with his militant Republican base in your face.”

Really?

I walked into his neighborhood hardware store, needing some things. “Where are your wing nuts?”

“Legislature.”

“Heard of it. It’s in Phoenix. A hundred and thirteen miles from Tucson and two minutes from 1860.”

When reporters write our “legislature is in full swing” they are in fact referring to the orangutans swinging from the rafters. I’ve seen them. Those are the incumbents.

Under Dr. Kelli “Chem-Trails” Ward, the Republican Party of Arizona, cleansed of all unbelievers, is a wholly owned Trump enterprise with every obedient Republican lawmaker able to recite this creed: “I believe in the Resurrection of our Savior, Donald J. Trump, as foretold by My Pillow Guy, the Restoration of the Trump Presidency, and Election Integrity, and the smiting of his persecutors. Especially the smiting. Amen to the smiting.”

Q. How many Arizona legislators does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

A. Who needs bulbs? We have tiki torches.

Q. How many Arizona legislators does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

None. We have Congressman Gosar’s burning cross to light the way as we work to stop minorities from stealing elections.

Q. How many Arizona legislators does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

None. Sedition is best plotted in darkness.

A lesson lost on Trump disciple John Fillmore of Apache Junction, who proposed granting the Legislature the power to toss out election results.

Not in daylight, Fillmore. Maybe next session.

There are so many sedition sympathizers in the statehouse they had to expand the cloakrooms to handle the bear spray, billy clubs, truncheons and pitchforks state representatives and senators were leaving at the door of their chambers before each session.

Let’s examine the few brave Arizona legislators who courageously condemned the insurrection. The very few. The next to none.

Arizona’s Kelly Townsend knew the insurrection was the work of leftists in disguise. Wendy Rogers knew it was all lies. Anthony Kern fumed over the media’s version of events on Jan. 6. Kern should know. He was there. Just one more seditious dolt from Arizona’s Legislature at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Along with Mark Finchem, the kooky Oath Keeper cop from Kokomo. Finchem represents Oro Valley’s pro-sedition and SaddleBrooke’s pro-insurrection constituents in Phoenix. Present at the insurrection, Finchem blamed antifa for the “legitimate political discourse” that took place that day, including the assault of cops and defecating inside the Capitol.

Just this past Monday the same li’l cowpoke filed House Concurrent Resolution 2033, calling on the Arizona State Legislature to overturn the will of the voters of Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties. Because their cyber ninjas proved the vote was stolen. And it’s about time they restored the true 2020 presidential electors and finally took back this country from the cannibals, pedophiles and satanists so President Donald Trump can make America great again. Thirteen other confederates in the Legislature’s Confederacy of Dunces Caucus signed on with Finchem’s First Putsch of the Season.

Wear a bola tie too tight, you cut off the flow of Trump steaks to the brain, and this is what happens.

They are equally fanatic about our reproductive organs.

Take Trump booster Nancy Barto. She aims to criminalize all abortions after 15 weeks with one exception for Republican mistresses who have guaranteed gold-star access to out-of-state clinics.

Take Fillmore, who wants to stop the state from offering a third choice on forms for those who don’t identify as male or female. This effort by Apache Junction’s esteemed gender identity scholar is designed to exclude people he doesn’t understand from official acknowledgment of their existence and to add to their suffering. Makes sense coming from the rube who once said, “During the 1970s and 1980s when they had affirmative action, I would have loved to identify as Black, but I didn’t think I could get away with that one.”

Wendy, the pine cone from Flagstaff begging truckers to disrupt the Super Bowl, wants to lock up doctors daring to treat trans children under 15 because she knows more than all the idiot experts — or the dumb doctors, or the child, and especially more than the stupid parents —about the best way to aggravate this complicated issue for a minority of individuals while doing her part to raise the suicide rate.

That’s why we elect them, right? To peddle their big lie. To misdiagnose ailments. To propose inane treatments. And to back a violent insurrection.

Next I’ll examine how public education fares in their noteworthy care.

Fitz column mug

Fitzsimmons

David Fitzsimmons

tucson.com

Catch the latest in Opinion

