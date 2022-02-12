Fitz's Opinion: A cartoonist's appraisal of our Arizona legislators in action

Q. How many Arizona legislators does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

A. Who needs bulbs? We have tiki torches.

Q. How many Arizona legislators does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

None. We have Congressman Gosar’s burning cross to light the way as we work to stop minorities from stealing elections.

Q. How many Arizona legislators does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

None. Sedition is best plotted in darkness.

A lesson lost on Trump disciple John Fillmore of Apache Junction, who proposed granting the Legislature the power to toss out election results.

Not in daylight, Fillmore. Maybe next session.

There are so many sedition sympathizers in the statehouse they had to expand the cloakrooms to handle the bear spray, billy clubs, truncheons and pitchforks state representatives and senators were leaving at the door of their chambers before each session.

Let’s examine the few brave Arizona legislators who courageously condemned the insurrection. The very few. The next to none.