Fitz's Opinion: A cartoonist's guide to surviving the hunker bunker together

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

Thank you, Gov. Ducey for extending the stay-at-home guidelines. My wife and I are hanging in there. This morning I woke up, went to my window, threw open the sash and asked the boy down below, “Tell me lad, what day is it?”

“Why, it’s Christmas Day, sir. Or it could be Saturday. To be honest, sir, I don’t have a clue what month is.”

“Such a fine lad. Asymptomatic? Tell me is that toilet paper still in the window of the shop around the corner?”

“Why, yes it is, sir!”

I threw him a sanitized farthing in a baggie.

We are doing fine. Talk with your roomie. We discussed the divorce rate among sheltering couples last night. I looked her in the visor shield and said, “We’re so lucky we get along. I love you.”

“I love you, too.”

“How much?”

“Lots.”

“ Not enough.”

“I am not letting you out of the basement.”