Fitz's Opinion: A Christmas tale from long ago

Marian and I have hosted a lot of travelers through the years and one remarkable young couple stands out in our memory. They needed a place to stay, and we had a cancellation so it was a win-win. I believe their names were Mary and Joseph. We remember them because when they showed up the young lady was expecting a child. Marian, the mother of our 12 children, was so excited!

Their story began with the emperor Caesar Augustus ordering every man in the Roman empire to return with his family to his place of birth for the census. Joseph explained: “Shalom. We’re from Nazareth. I was born here. In Bethlehem. We traveled 70 miles to get here with my wife, Mary, who is with child, riding on this donkey the whole journey. For the census. The innkeeper up the hill, peace be with him, told me there wasn’t any room at his inn for us. No vacancies. All the people traveling to their hometowns for the census — and a fig merchant’s conference — took every available room! So he sent us to you, peace be with you. And now, as you see, the birth of our child is fast approaching.”