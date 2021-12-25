Fitz's Opinion: A Christmas tale from long ago

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Shalom! I’m a super host. My name is Ishmael. Together with my wife, Marian, we manage an Airbnb in Bethlehem called “The Manger.” We are one the top-rated BnBs in the region: Five Stars!
Six on Christmas morning!
Please permit me to describe our miraculous property.
Our rustic property has all the amenities: Hay. Plenty of free camel parking. Pens for your oxen. Oil lamps. We think of it as an oasis away from home! We offer self check-in, access to a nearby well and we’re located in the historic district of Bethlehem, just a five-minute walk from shepherds tending their flocks.
And for our Passover pilgrims, we’re situated just 5 miles from Jerusalem! “The Manger” is close to Temples, Synagogues and Bethlehem’s finer markets.
We offer stunning views of the stars at night.
Our ad says, ”Experience off-the-grid living with all the modern first century amenities available in Palestine today.” Marian and I reserve the right to refuse service to Canaanites or Romans.
Our guest reviews can be disappointing. Take this review from Ahab the Assyrian: “We couldn’t sleep because of the constant baaing of sheep. It’s no oasis. It’s a barn.”
Our guest reviews can be extraordinary! “Our super hosts, Gabriel and Marian, get a five-star rating from my entire caravan! Slept like Pharoahs. The scent of Frankincense? Nice touch.”
Marian and I have hosted a lot of travelers through the years and one remarkable young couple stands out in our memory. They needed a place to stay, and we had a cancellation so it was a win-win. I believe their names were Mary and Joseph. We remember them because when they showed up the young lady was expecting a child. Marian, the mother of our 12 children, was so excited!
Their story began with the emperor Caesar Augustus ordering every man in the Roman empire to return with his family to his place of birth for the census. Joseph explained: “Shalom. We’re from Nazareth. I was born here. In Bethlehem. We traveled 70 miles to get here with my wife, Mary, who is with child, riding on this donkey the whole journey. For the census. The innkeeper up the hill, peace be with him, told me there wasn’t any room at his inn for us. No vacancies. All the people traveling to their hometowns for the census — and a fig merchant’s conference — took every available room! So he sent us to you, peace be with you. And now, as you see, the birth of our child is fast approaching.”
Mary held her belly and whispered a prayer between short deep breaths.
Marian smiled. I fetched the torch. “You’re in luck. We have a room available! We had a last-minute cancellation. Something about a chariot accident. Come with us. I’m Ishmael. This is Marian. We’ll show you the place. Is it a boy or a girl? What are you naming the baby?”
“Jesus.”
I pointed to “The Manger” with my torch. “Well, here we are.”
Joseph smiled at his bride. “We’ll take it.”
Mary slid off her donkey and laid down on the hay. Marian left us to find fresh hay, extra oil lamps and swaddling for our guests. Swaddling is not easy to come by!
This is why we are called “super hosts”.
We didn’t expect the young lady to give birth while they were staying on our property! And we certainly didn’t expect all of Judea to show up the next night! Oy! Shepherds. Sages. Wise men! Angels! Magi! Heavenly choirs! It is very clearly stated on our list of Airbnb restrictions that parties are not allowed!
After a few days, our guests checked out. Young Mary asked my Marian to hold their beautiful baby boy as the young mother and father readied their donkey. An experienced father myself, I quoted Proverbs to the young man. “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.”
Marian kissed the tiny baby’s forehead and handed him over to Mary atop her donkey. Marian gestured for us to hold hands. She recited an ancient blessing.
“How small you are, my child, and how beautiful!
You grasp my finger; I hold you close.
Let my arms be your loving cradle;
My whispered prayer, your lullaby.
My heart overflows with joy, and I give thanks:
Blessed are You, Adonai our God, Sovereign of the universe, for the wonder we have experienced.”
Joseph smiled, spanked the donkey and they were gone. Peace be with them.
That was many seasons ago. And “The Manger” is — may it be filled with blessings and peace — these many years later still wondrously fragrant with the unmissable scents of frankincense and myrrh.
