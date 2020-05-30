Fitz's Opinion: A conversation postponed once too often

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

When she told me her name the coincidence was so startling I cupped the back of my damp neck and felt the slippery sweat of the oppressive Virginia summer. I wiped my hand dry and grinning, earnestly shook her delicate hand. I searched her eyes, the eyes of the beautiful young black woman sitting next to me on the midtown Richmond bus, for connection. “We have the same last name. My last name is Fitzsimmons.”

I said it with gee-whiz delight, as though we were kin of a kind who would become the best of friends. We’d talk blues, Dick Gregory and all the things that I, in my profound ignorance, thought every black person enjoyed talking about with earnest white people. As our bus rolled down the boulevard of Confederate heroes, Miss Fitzsimmons lowered her gaze to the hands folded on her lap. “My daddy’s daddy told us we were given that name by his granddaddy’s owner.”