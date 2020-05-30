Fitz's Opinion: A conversation postponed once too often

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
When she told me her name the coincidence was so startling I cupped the back of my damp neck and felt the slippery sweat of the oppressive Virginia summer. I wiped my hand dry and grinning, earnestly shook her delicate hand. I searched her eyes, the eyes of the beautiful young black woman sitting next to me on the midtown Richmond bus, for connection. “We have the same last name. My last name is Fitzsimmons.”
I said it with gee-whiz delight, as though we were kin of a kind who would become the best of friends. We’d talk blues, Dick Gregory and all the things that I, in my profound ignorance, thought every black person enjoyed talking about with earnest white people. As our bus rolled down the boulevard of Confederate heroes, Miss Fitzsimmons lowered her gaze to the hands folded on her lap. “My daddy’s daddy told us we were given that name by his granddaddy’s owner.”
The word “owner” lodged in my brain like a lit stick of dynamite in a deep dark ancient place among the clank of chains and the wail of clutching desperate families, separated by the auctioneer for the coin of my despicable kin christening his living property with his name. Slave owner Fitzsimmons? Slave trader? Slaver? I took a deep breath. “Hm, “ I said, leading right into, “Heading to the art museum? I am. Is it the next stop?”
Avoid the conversation. Run. Don’t confront the lynch mob in our past.
In Virginia my white friend confided in me he thought of their black maid like one of the family. I nodded as if I had a Latina babysitter back where I was from that we considered family. We’re so nice.
In middle school, Maurice Butts and I had so many interests in common. We never talked about race even as Detroit was burning up there on the Magnavox while we traded baseball cards.
Then mom and dad went to see “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” “Well, it’s about time,” she said, and that was her contribution to the civil rights movement. “Had that nice Sidney fellow. He was in ‘Lilies of the Field.’”
I was 24 when our host in Oklahoma City turned on the football game and said, “Look at that chimpanzee run.” I said nothing, and in that moment I betrayed Maurice Butts, like Peter betraying Christ.
And worse, I betrayed my crush, beautiful Patricia Simmons, the only 13-year-old Lena Horne look-alike in the entire eighth grade. As this crowing rooster pointed at his television I prayed my silence would convey my discomfort, which it did not. I took a deep breath. Like the witness at a lynch mob whose conscience is clear because he didn’t cheer.
Never went back. Conversation avoided.
This week I texted my beautiful 8-year-old granddaughter. She was watching Minneapolis burn.
I imagine she also watched the grown up man cry for mercy as a white man rested the full force of his knee on that nice man’s throat just because he could. She has seen the killing that is commonplace in 2020 America, one hundred years after the failure of Reconstruction.
I saw Detroit burn before we landed a man on the moon. I saw the medieval torches of Charlottesville yesterday. Don’t wear a hoodie at night, there are good people on both sides and I’m calling the police — they all belie the lie of the American dream. Don’t resist arrest. Don’t back-talk me. Don’t make me videotape this. And don’t drop to your knee at an NFL game for God’s sake, a gesture more horrifying to white America than the slaughter it protests, an attitude in fashion since before my ancestor owned human beings.
I haven’t hugged my granddaughter since the pandemic. Her hair is long and beautiful now. Some day I will see her. I imagine us together, sitting on a bench. And we have the conversation. And it begins with what George Floyd was pleading for, begging for. A good long deep breath.
