Fitz's Opinion: A day in the life of a true believer in Arizona

Every useful idiot in the herd did what sheep always do. They all stopped and bowed down to the Deep State! Even the ones on the other side of the street!

I was pretty sure those so-called “kids” were “crisis actors” who’d just come from rehearsing some phony red flag mass shooting to take away our guns. One flipped me off.

I honked, rolled down my window and hollered, “Drive free or die!”

Sitting there fuming, I listened to Larry Liberty talk about the Lamestream Media’s plot to undermine the vote audit up there in Phoenix by insisting on “observing the process.” How can we get to the truth if everyone insists on watching?

Kids kept getting off the bus and I just got madder than Paul Gosar at a diversity workshop. I cranked back my sunroof, stood up and shouted at the cars and trucks around me, “This is tyranny, people! Rise up!”

I honked at the bus again. Still more kids got off. Back when America was great, no one had to stop for anything. Dodging traffic made America great. Not this. Not the tyranny of the nanny state run by the vote cheaters.