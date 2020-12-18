Fitz's Opinion: A desert Christmas story about stories told under a creosote

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This was Papa Quincy’s first Christmas without Queenie.

And he was sure the quail he saw on the other side of the road looked familiar. They both cocked their heads. Could it be?

He had been thinking about how he met Queenie long ago on the miraculous Christmas day it snowed. He was just a chick. A cold chick that had been lost for days. A twig snapped by a coyote flushed Queenie straight into his tail feathers as he pecked, beak down, for seeds in the snow. Within days the two crossed their crown feathers to form a heart, becoming one for life, through wildfires and wildflowers.

In their three seasons together Papa Quincy and Queenie produced many chicks. Could this bird be Quill, Papa Quincy’s firstborn? “You were a cotton ball with a comma poking out of your tiny head!”

In their third year a bobcat took Queenie from Papa Quincy. They all saw the bobcat coming. Quincy cluck-clucked at his brood to bolt. Queenie, seeing little Quill was oblivious, caught the attention of the bobcat, who snared her in his jaws and claws. Faster than lightning, Queenie was gone.