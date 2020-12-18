Fitz's Opinion: A desert Christmas story about stories told under a creosote

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
This was Papa Quincy’s first Christmas without Queenie.
And he was sure the quail he saw on the other side of the road looked familiar. They both cocked their heads. Could it be?
He had been thinking about how he met Queenie long ago on the miraculous Christmas day it snowed. He was just a chick. A cold chick that had been lost for days. A twig snapped by a coyote flushed Queenie straight into his tail feathers as he pecked, beak down, for seeds in the snow. Within days the two crossed their crown feathers to form a heart, becoming one for life, through wildfires and wildflowers.
In their three seasons together Papa Quincy and Queenie produced many chicks. Could this bird be Quill, Papa Quincy’s firstborn? “You were a cotton ball with a comma poking out of your tiny head!”
In their third year a bobcat took Queenie from Papa Quincy. They all saw the bobcat coming. Quincy cluck-clucked at his brood to bolt. Queenie, seeing little Quill was oblivious, caught the attention of the bobcat, who snared her in his jaws and claws. Faster than lightning, Queenie was gone.
Heartbroken Papa Quincy had their last brood to raise, to guide across streets and to lead to food. Teaching the art of bolting took more energy for the old bird than it used to take. This summer they left the nest and disappeared into the vast desert and Papa was left to dream of Queenie.
The young quail on the other side of the road did look familiar. “Quill!” Papa Quincy clucked. “From my very first brood!”
They raced to each other and spun around in the middle of the street.
“The sun has been kind to you, Papa.”
“The desert has been good to you, Quill.”
“Papa, I have a mate, Quintessa, and a brood of chicks. They’re over there under the creosote on the side of the road.”
Papa and Quill scurried over to Quill’s family. “You have nine grandchicks, Papa!”
“Quill, they’re beautiful! What a lucky bird I am to see you all. Once a chick leaves the nest no one ever sees them again. Not in this vast desert. Quill, how are your sisters and brothers?”
“I’m sorry, Papa. Harris’ hawks took Pablo, Quentin and Quade from us. And Quintana was taken by a house cat. The rest, a hummingbird told me, all have mates and broods upon broods.”
“Quill, I’d like to stay a while if I may. I want to spend my last days playing with my grandchicks. Do they know you can smell desert rain if you rub a creosote leaf? Or why palo verde beetles stick their rears in the air? Do they know where the good seed blocks are? Or how to hide from a hawk? Or about snow or Santa?”
Quintessa said, “Papa, nuestra familia es tu familia. Our family is your family. Bienvenida a nuestro nido. Welcome to our nest.”
One of the chicks chirped at Papa Quincy, “Is Papa Noel real?”
Papa smiled. “Ask any Elf Owl.”
As the winter sun set Papa Quincy told his grand chicks stories of brave Queenie, their grand hen, and of their many aunts and uncles and their adventures and of “your ancestors from many sunsets ago who survived against all odds. Every hawk, bobcat, coyote, owl and rattler wants to eat us! And then there’s stampeding javelina, flash floods and cholla forests.”
The grand chicks listened to the old bird late into Christmas Eve beneath a starry winter sky.
“My little ones, when you tell an ancestor’s story you are bringing your ancestor’s light back to our world — to warm and enlighten us. In turn, my little ones, live good lives so that when your stories are told your light will shine and you will be remembered well.”
“Here is the story of my time that I hope you will remember.”
The stars leaned in. The cholla, too. Only the jackrabbits were indifferent.
“There once was a quail who shared a nest with a quail named Queenie. For three seasons they raised 57 chicks who flew out of their nest into the world like beautifully hewn arrows from an Apache quiver. When Queenie left the world, and became a story to be remembered, the old quail was left to raise their last brood alone. After those chicks flew the nest, the old bird dreamt of meeting Queenie again, beyond the big blue mountains, where they’d scratch the clouds with their feet like happy fat chickens and cross their crown feathers to form a heart among the stars.”
After two more stories the chicks fell asleep. Quincy waddled out to look at the moon and found himself wondering, “Is that star new? Or is that you, Queenie, twinkling because you heard your name spoken aloud? Or did you remember our anniversary? Can you see our grandchicks sleeping soundly? Such wonderful little stories yet to be.”
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.
