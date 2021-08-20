Fitz's Opinion: A desert Rose embraces our beautiful Eden

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When Rose moved to Tucson because of her husband Elwood’s poor health she dutifully pretended to like his “Godforsaken desert” because she was a good woman whose weakness was the prideful pleasure she found in long-suffering martyrdom.

Every time Elwood would say something like, “Isn’t that cactus amazing?” Rose would smile a weak half smile, bite her tongue and pray to her good Lord for restraint because she knew the dry air was going to save Elwood’s life and this “horrible sandbox” was going to be their new home, like it or not, so she never told Elwood her miserable truth, that she thought the desert was an awful barren place full of nothing but sand and ugly, mean, unfriendly thorny plants.

Rose was painfully homesick for the garden she’d left behind in rainy Gardenia, a borough of Oshkosh, where she was famous for her green thumb, her prize-winning azaleas and her superb stewardship of the Gardenia Ladies Garden Club.

When Elwood complimented their new Sunbrooke neighbors, Vinnie and Mona, for their desert garden, Rose feigned approval. “So lovely. And … um … spiny!”