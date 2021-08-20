Fitz's Opinion: A desert Rose embraces our beautiful Eden

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
When Rose moved to Tucson because of her husband Elwood’s poor health she dutifully pretended to like his “Godforsaken desert” because she was a good woman whose weakness was the prideful pleasure she found in long-suffering martyrdom.
Every time Elwood would say something like, “Isn’t that cactus amazing?” Rose would smile a weak half smile, bite her tongue and pray to her good Lord for restraint because she knew the dry air was going to save Elwood’s life and this “horrible sandbox” was going to be their new home, like it or not, so she never told Elwood her miserable truth, that she thought the desert was an awful barren place full of nothing but sand and ugly, mean, unfriendly thorny plants.
Rose was painfully homesick for the garden she’d left behind in rainy Gardenia, a borough of Oshkosh, where she was famous for her green thumb, her prize-winning azaleas and her superb stewardship of the Gardenia Ladies Garden Club.
When Elwood complimented their new Sunbrooke neighbors, Vinnie and Mona, for their desert garden, Rose feigned approval. “So lovely. And … um … spiny!”
Her first year here Rose tore every last native plant out of their new yard. “We simply must get rid of those ugly weeds!” She then planted, fertilized and watered, watered and watered the violets, tulips, asters, peonies, hydrangeas and coral bells she dearly missed.
It was the last day of their first summer here when Elwood found his tearful Rose on their back porch, her green dream sun-fried to a crisp. “Oh, Elwood,” she sobbed, ”All that water and effort wasted.”
“Why don’t you try a garden with plants that live here?”
“Nothing lives here!”
The following spring Elwood took Rose to an outdoor cafe that was, by chance, surrounded by a lush desert garden. Somewhat accustomed by now to her new desert home Rose marveled at the pink penstemons , the scarlet fairy dusters, and the stunning cacti blossoms. “Elwood, look at that wicked cactus showing off. Prettier than a stain glass window in a cathedral.”
Rose began to research desert gardens. She ripped out her “What-was-I-thinking?” garden and went full-on native, planting velvet mesquites, blue hybrid palo verdes, desert marigolds and brittle bushes everywhere. And cat’s claw vines. And penstemons, Apache plumes and agaves.
Thorn by thorn, blister by blister, season by season Rose became a desert gardener, reveling in the stunning wildflowers that, with her help, grew like the “weeds” she once plucked.
Rose’s desert garden survived the first summer and grew more lush with every following year as she added drought-resistant Sonoran survivors to her oasis.
Rose completely gave up on the “leafy losers doomed to die” in the big store garden sections and took to shopping at every cactus nursery in the Old Pueblo, befriending the owners for advice.
Rose, a convert, became a xeriscape zealot.
To her friends, the former president of the Gardenia Ladies Garden Club began saying things like, “Louise, once you create a ‘sustainable xeriscape’ you’ll chuck the petunias. Check out this Mexican sunflower!”
“Frank, really? Bermuda grass? Ugh! That looks like a horrible toupee. Get rid of it.”
“Monica this will never be Nebraska. Don’t blade it, dear. Cultivate it.”
“Sheila, honey, let’s get you a water harvesting system and put in some drip lines. Elwood will do it!”
She joined the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society where friends dubbed her the Brown Thumb of Sunbrooke.
Elwood built his beloved Rose a greenhouse for her growing collection of exotic drought-resistant plants from around the world.
The years passed.
Their modest home became a must-see stop on the Desert Gardens Tour every spring.
The seasons turned.
In spite of Rose’s arthritis and Elwood’s heart they continued to spend every day enjoying their desert garden together, often with the help of their grandchildren, “playing in the dirt,” pruning, grafting, hoeing, weeding and planting.
One spring, as Elwood and Rose sat together on their garden bench among the bees, butterflies and hummingbirds Elwood patted Rose’s hand, rested his head on her shoulder and, at 91, passed from the world.
Rose scattered Elwood’s ashes in the shade of their prized mesquite, an ancient giant, where their favorite penstemons and desert marigolds resurrect every spring.
On the night of Rose’s 100th birthday hundreds of trumpet-sized white cactus blossoms opened to greet the moonlight in her garden. This magnificent display inspired her children to move her bed to the porch so she could savor her Eden.
As she left the world that night, Rose was heard whispering to the stars, “Elwood, look at those wicked cacti showing off. Prettier than a stained glass window in a cathedral.”
