Fitz's Opinion: A fine fall day at Gila River Elementary School

Hey yo, I’m just like my country,

I’m young, scrappy and —”

The sudden clang of the school alarm made everyone jump. Principal Vasquez commandeered the microphone. “Excuse me, Nurse Clark. I’ve just been informed by our resource officer, officer Belinda Friendly, that an angry mob of adult protesters is laying siege to our school grounds again. Please remain calm until police units arrive. Thank you, Officer Friendly. Well that’s it for the morning announcements. Have a great day, Gila Monsters!”

Mr. Elder, secured the door, reassured his fourth graders everything would be fine and within minutes Miss Vasquez gave the all clear. An hour later, in the middle of Mr. Elder’s lesson on multiplication tables, the speaker crackled back on. “This is Nurse Clark. We are ready for Room 22.”

Mr. Elder’s fourth graders stood up, formed a line and followed him down the hall to the nurses office where they lined up against the wall outside her door and waited for their shots, fidgeting and fretting.

Susie Montez was the first to go in. She emerged, a relieved 9-year-old. “It was like nothing.”

Timmy Thompson was the second to face the woman in scrubs, prepping his injection. “I like your Spider-Man face mask.”