Fitz's Opinion: A fine fall day at Gila River Elementary School

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Imagine with me:
The Gila River Elementary School bell chimed the fourth graders into Room 22. Young Mr. Elder greeted them. “Good morning, Gila Monsters!”
Mr. Elder took roll. Here. Here. Here. Allegiance was pledged. The voice of Principal Veronica Vasquez crackled out of the public address speaker hanging between George Washington and Martin Luther King.
“Good morning and welcome to another beautiful day here at Gila River Elementary School. And it is a beautiful day — because last night the Gila Monsters defeated the Deadwood Bobcats 4 to 3! Go, Gila Monsters!”
Mr. Elder’s thumbs shot up.The kids giggled.
“As you know today is immunization day.”
Boos echoed through the school.
“One by one each class will be called down to the nurse’s office to receive your vaccinations. And now Dylan Tang will read the lunch menu.”
“Today’s lunch will feature pizza, tater tots and apple slices. Do we really need to get a shot, Miss Vasquez?”
Mr. Elder wondered aloud if George Washington and Martin Luther King would care to join in this impromptu conversation. Giggling.
“Yes, Dylan. For the good of everyone. For yourself, for your family, and for the good of people out there who can get very sick if we don’t put an end to this pandemic.”
“Miss Vasquez, our school librarian, Miss Sheila, told us the Spanish flu of 1918 was the worst pandemic in our history.”
“Sadly, Dylan, so many people have died from this pandemic we’ve broken that record. The pandemic we are living through is now the worst in American history. Mask up, Gila Monsters! And now Miss Jasmine Ahmad will read today’s club announcements.”
“Today’s Spanish Club meeting has been canceled. That’s it for today. Go, Gila Monsters. Miss Vasquez, will the shots hurt?”
“Jasmine, I’ve had both my shots and you might feel a little pinch. I didn’t feel a thing. Next up is our school nurse, Mrs. Clark, to talk about this.”
“Good morning children. Before we talk about your vaccinations today I thought I’d sing a little song I wrote, inspired by the Broadway musical ‘Hamilton.’ I will be accompanied by our music teacher, Mr. Slipetsky, on the electric piano.”
She cleared her throat. Room 22 groaned. Mr. Elder frowned. “Gila Monster manners!” The box on the wall squawked.
“I am not throwin’ away my shot!
Hey yo, I’m just like my country,
I’m young, scrappy and —”
The sudden clang of the school alarm made everyone jump. Principal Vasquez commandeered the microphone. “Excuse me, Nurse Clark. I’ve just been informed by our resource officer, officer Belinda Friendly, that an angry mob of adult protesters is laying siege to our school grounds again. Please remain calm until police units arrive. Thank you, Officer Friendly. Well that’s it for the morning announcements. Have a great day, Gila Monsters!”
Mr. Elder, secured the door, reassured his fourth graders everything would be fine and within minutes Miss Vasquez gave the all clear. An hour later, in the middle of Mr. Elder’s lesson on multiplication tables, the speaker crackled back on. “This is Nurse Clark. We are ready for Room 22.”
Mr. Elder’s fourth graders stood up, formed a line and followed him down the hall to the nurses office where they lined up against the wall outside her door and waited for their shots, fidgeting and fretting.
Susie Montez was the first to go in. She emerged, a relieved 9-year-old. “It was like nothing.”
Timmy Thompson was the second to face the woman in scrubs, prepping his injection. “I like your Spider-Man face mask.”
“Only reason I wear it is because grown-ups everywhere are acting like babies. When are you gonna give me my shot, miss?”
“I already did. You are good to go!”
As Timmy walked out past his classmates he performed the best shoulder-clutching death scene ever dramatized by a 9-year-old. Mr. Elder applauded over the giggles. “Today’s Oscar for best performance goes to Mr. Thompson! Bravo, Timmy!”
Walking back to Room 22 the inoculated fourth graders passed by the lobby of the school where, outside, they could hear the bad language of the few remaining anti-vaccine protesters who were being put in the backs of squad cars.
Timmy whispered, “Those aren’t anybody’s parents! They need rabies shots.” Mr. Elder smiled behind his mask and shushed the gigglers as they walked back into Room 22.
They found their seats, got out their homework and nearly all of them watched Mr. Elder write the next lesson on the board, all but 9-year-old Susie Montez who was turned around, distracted by the last wisps of tear gas drifting by outside and wondering what had gone wrong with the world, who were these big babies? Where had all the grown-ups gone?
‘’Eyes front, children. Gila Monster manners!”
