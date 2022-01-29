Fitz's Opinion: A fortunate cartoonist emerges from quarantine with long-haul frustration

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Shuffling along in the line at the county’s south-side temporary testing site, I tried not to eavesdrop on the exhausted woman pleading for a COVID test. “I have asthma.” She begged the clerk. “My husband’s in the car. He’s awful sick.”

“I’m sorry. You need to make an appointment online.” I clutched my appointment printout tighter than my vaccination card.

Following the arrows hastily taped to the worn carpet, we passed by a sign of the times. “We have the right to refuse service to anyone we feel is becoming hostile to our staff. We are working as hard as we can to follow protocol.”

We’re all doing the best we can in spite of those immune to reason.

When I was informed my test result was negative for COVID, my wife said, “I could have told them you were a negative person.”

I feared a child asking me in the distant future, “What did you do during the great pandemic? “

“I had a mild sore throat. Probably a cold.“