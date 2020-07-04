Fitz's Opinion: A Fourth of July Dream at the Drawing Board

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I was working on a children’s book about the monuments on the National Mall when I dozed off a little after midnight and laid my weary head on my rendering of the Lincoln Memorial.
In my dream, across the miles, far from Washington D.C., the granite faces on Rushmore, America’s most iconic quartet, paid me no attention as they fretted in the moonlight, lamenting the state of their aging Union. One fought for it, one wrote it into existence, one expanded it and another preserved it. The two white slaveowners, the reformer and the savior of the Union agreed on one thing. They all saw this coming. All of it.
On Liberty Island in New York Harbor, the Goddess of Democracy, Liberty, stood alone on her pedestal, in pitch black darkness. The 112-foot mother of immigrants stared into the dark, as her torch lay discarded, cold, at her feet, the world’s beacon extinguished. She drummed her lips as she struggled to remember Emma Lazarus’ words, the credo that had been erased from inside her pedestal. “ … yearning … to breathe free.”
As her feet brushed against the unlocked manacles, she knew, “Too many still struggle for breath.”
The crack in the Liberty Bell had grown, nearly cleaving the bell in two. The bell’s promise to, “proclaim LIBERTY Throughout all the Land unto all the Inhabitants Thereof,” had rung false to too many for too long.
In Washington, the Jefferson Memorial, more suitable for a Greek god than a man who owned 600 human beings, was not that far from where Lincoln, the Colossus, presided in splendid white Georgia Marble in his memorial over the reflecting pool in which too few had sought reflection.
Bronze Thomas Jefferson asked the marble Abraham Lincoln if it was true, the talk, the rumors. Jefferson coughed, and waved away the sting of tear gas as the unnerving sound of chains rose out of the mist, in the moonlight.
Jefferson coughed again and repeated himself. “Was it true?”
Lincoln looked Jefferson directly in the eyes and nodded. “Our Constitution is beginning to fade, and worse, your magnificent Declaration of Independence and even our beloved Bill of Rights are crumbling … they’re disintegrating.”
The American giant, striding out of the granite at Martin Luther King’s Memorial bowed his mighty black head, clenched his fist and prayed aloud, as only Martin could, for resolve and strength, steeling himself to bear witness to yet another march on Washington. He turned his head in the direction of the whispering chorus drifting up from the mall.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture wept, wailed, sang and raged. Jefferson hung his head in shame, centuries too late, at the sounds of bondage echoing down the mall. Jefferson saw it coming. Can bronze beg for forgiveness?
Among the red granite and waterfalls of his sprawling monument, Franklin Delano Roosevelt saw it all coming. The bronze man was all too familiar with the challenges America faces. The man who had shepherded our nation through the Great Depression and World War II, knew rebuilding America, rebooting a functioning government, addressing racial, economic and social injustice and combating climate change would call for a war footing. He sat in his wheelchair, anxious for battle.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial mournfully noted the new Pandemic War Memorial, a man-made abyss carved out of the earth by an army of bulldozers and diesel-powered shovels, was growing longer and deeper by the hour.
And the sound of chains grew louder. Throughout the halls of the Smithsonian you could hear Dorothy’s red slippers clicking their heels together, longing for anywhere but the present.
A bronze slaver had been toppled off his pedestal in England. A Christopher Columbus had lost his stone head. White, racist generals in Virginia were defaced and dethroned. The Confederate traitors had all seen it coming.
Some were caught by surprise. At the WWII Memorial, the spirits of the 405,000 fallen wondered how so many Americans could embrace the fascism they fought.
At the Capitol, in the rotunda, Will Rogers, his sense of humor turned to cold alloy, stared, bereft at his bronze lasso. He had finally found a man he didn’t like. Nearby, in Statuary Hall, Rosa Parks was the first to hear the bricks.
Each brick in the Capitol, lain by a slave, whispered that slave’s story, forming a mournful chorus of men, women and children. Drifting across the vast American mall were misty rivulets of pain swimming, curling and snaking around the great slave master’s obelisk, the Washington Monument, through the cherry trees and over the reflecting pool, up to the feet of the Great Emancipator still wiping his eyes from the residual tear gas. He had seen it coming centuries ago.
As stars filled the sky free of fireworks, the cries of history’s slaughtered, beaten, chained, whipped and lynched, grew louder by the hour, moving Lincoln, sitting wide awake in the darkness, to cradle his head, aching with the knowledge that he, like the people, could never let Washington sleep soundly again.
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!