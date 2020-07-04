Fitz's Opinion: A Fourth of July Dream at the Drawing Board

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I was working on a children’s book about the monuments on the National Mall when I dozed off a little after midnight and laid my weary head on my rendering of the Lincoln Memorial.

In my dream, across the miles, far from Washington D.C., the granite faces on Rushmore, America’s most iconic quartet, paid me no attention as they fretted in the moonlight, lamenting the state of their aging Union. One fought for it, one wrote it into existence, one expanded it and another preserved it. The two white slaveowners, the reformer and the savior of the Union agreed on one thing. They all saw this coming. All of it.

On Liberty Island in New York Harbor, the Goddess of Democracy, Liberty, stood alone on her pedestal, in pitch black darkness. The 112-foot mother of immigrants stared into the dark, as her torch lay discarded, cold, at her feet, the world’s beacon extinguished. She drummed her lips as she struggled to remember Emma Lazarus’ words, the credo that had been erased from inside her pedestal. “ … yearning … to breathe free.”

As her feet brushed against the unlocked manacles, she knew, “Too many still struggle for breath.”