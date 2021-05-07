Fitz's Opinion: A honey of a visit from the Queen of the bee keepers

Arriving the following dusk, petite sunny-faced Monica hopped down from her working truck and asked, “Where are they?” I showed her. She sized up the situation, grabbed her gear, donned her bee hat, ascended my ladder and began slowly, carefully, gently vacuuming every bee into her portable hive box, a sort of hive away from home.

“Want to hold a drone?” She handed me down a handful of the little Romeos. “They can’t sting you.” Holding the irritated slackers buzzing inside my cupped hands took me back to when I was 10 on my uncle’s strawberry farm catching fireflies.

“Want some honey?” Finishing up, Monica had set aside a few lustrous white chunks of the dissembled hive, glistening with honey, in a bowl for Ellen and me. Unashamed to behave like Winnie the Pooh in sandals I greedily scooped up a paw full of dripping honeycomb and stuffed it into my mouth, declaring this glorious sweet moment would be worth the diabetic coma. It was.

Monica kept most of the hive segments to reconstruct their new hive back home.

“Want to see the Queen?” Monica spotted the captive queen in her portable hive among her whirring minions. She was easy to find thanks to the telltale trail of thousands of tiny Mother’s Day cards. She looked weary of Barry White. I think she’d prefer a little BeeGees now and then.