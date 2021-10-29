Fitz's Opinion: A lesser known Halloween science fiction thriller chiller set in Arizona

Doc’s next patient? Delirious. “When, Della — she’s vaccinated, you know — got mild Covid, three different neighbors knocked on our door and offered us —get this — Ivermectin! People we thought we knew. They said ’Let us send you the links.’ Said the truth would set us free. Scared the jalapeños out of us. And my brother is no longer the man I thought I knew. I can’t talk to him anymore! Calls me ‘part of the problem.’”

Was it mass hysteria? Had Arizona been invaded by creatures from another world?

Doc raced to the Burro Creek Senior Center to check on his dad.

The old man was trolling on his laptop. “Ya can’t trust the FBI, son…Stop the steal!…The Insurrection was led by patriots.” Doc realized he was too late.

“Once you understand you’ll be grateful, son. I’ve never been happier. Or angrier. Sooner or later you’ll have to go to sleep. Go home and sleep, son. You aren’t still afraid of monsters under your bed?” The old man’s eyes remained fixed on his Facebook page as Doc turned and left.