Fitz's Opinion: A lesson learned on a December morning in Southern Arizona

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I always marveled at my fellow Tucsonans who found the time or made the time to volunteer. “Good” I’d think to myself. Let someone else do it. I’m busy. I pay taxes. I donate to charities. That should take care of things. I only have so much time. And time is money. And I got bills to pay and if I had any time to spare I got family needs to tend to, chores to tackle and errands to run.

I never got the volunteering thing.

Until I learned a humbling lesson on a December morning that began at the Nickel’s Diner in Rio Rico.

But first, let me back up and tell you what I’ve learned about Tucson from 30 years of being invited to entertain every civic group, school, church, temple, charity organization, business group, post, lodge, league, professional organization and club west of the San Pedro: Volunteers hold our village together. Whether it’s law enforcement auxiliary volunteers or literacy volunteers teaching folks to read or volunteers saving migrants’ lives in the desert, countless ordinary Southern Arizonans serve our troubled world with extraordinary unconditional love.

Still I’d think, “Good for them.” Someone else is doing what needs to be done.

In Nickel’s Diner, I met up with my friend, Francisco — Dr. Valencia, to you — for breakfast, along with a pride of our pals, photographer Steve Meckler, Elliot Glicksman and Rick Unklesbay. He’d suckered all of us into tagging along with him to the St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic in Nogales along with two more Saints, Dr. Bertil Romanus and Dr. Brandon Pike. Francisco warned us. “December is the Christmas Clinic so it will be busy, festive, and a little silly, all to celebrate the children.”

He didn’t warn us about the heart-rending range of ailments we’d see afflicting the beautiful children that would be coming from all over Southern Arizona and Sonora for the blessing of health care. With a side of Christmas wonder supplied by volunteers.

We headed to the clinic which was in an unoccupied retail space at a strip mall. I drew the kids and their families in the waiting area while they waited to be seen. The St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic was packed with hundreds of people, families, volunteers, nurses, and docs and a teenaged Santa who was tackled by a beautiful little girl with a cleft palate who squeezed his legs and smiled as though she’d captured Christmas itself.

At one point I turned to my friend Rick, who was profoundly moved and said, “We just aren’t accustomed to decency.”

I drew a boy in a rocket ship in place of his wheelchair and got a smile. I drew another in a runaway sled and got giggles and a thumbs up. I drew kids flexing their challenged muscles, pointing up to hearts among the stars saying, “Familia para siempre.” I gave some halos and others got tiny horns — which always pleased their weary parents.

To be eye to eye with my subjects, I kneeled in front of them. My Spanish is embarrassing, so I mimed to keep my subjects laughing while I sketched their sweet faces. I saw every cruelty that biology and chance can inflict on a young soul. I saw tables surrounding the waiting area, manned by volunteers and piled high with food, new toys, clothing, wrapped gifts. I saw my friend Francisco treat a girl my granddaughter’s age. He was on his knees so that he could talk to her eye to eye. “Once you improve, we’ll fix your leg so the kids on the playground won’t make fun of you anymore. “

Decades ago, I cartooned my way through a kid’s cancer ward at Diamond Children’s Medical Center, trading cartoon portraits for smiles. Contemplating the heart-breaking and inspiring kids I had seen, I ran a red light heading home, lucky I didn’t get killed. Tough guy, right?

I talked with Francisco a few days after our road trip. “I do it to honor my community, my parents and my heritage.” He grew up in Nogales, the son of uneducated hardworking immigrants. He started volunteering at the clinic long before he became Dr. Valencia, back when he was a kid in high school. I’d love him more if he wasn’t so damned handsome. And nice.

I didn’t tell him on my way back home from the St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic, for the first time in years I felt inexplicably compelled to stop at the mission ruins at Tumacacori. I walked down to the Santa Cruz River, sat under a tree and I — “there but for the grace of God” — sobbed for sorrow, and for joy, for the privilege of witnessing so many nurses, volunteers and doctors fall to their knees in humble service to the children.

The volunteering thing? I get it why people get hooked on it.

The St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic began in 1973. Here’s their link: https://www.standrewsclinic.org/