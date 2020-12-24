Fitz's Opinion: A mostly aluminum atomic age Christmas in Tucson in 1963

Seven-year-old me was confused. How could the commies hate Jesus when he talked like a communist, always preaching about sharing and loving your enemies and feeding everybody?

That was ’62, the year the Cuban missile crisis inspired Mrs. Weed to train us to hide under our school desks after we pledged our third grade allegiance to our mutual assured destruction, from sea to shining sea. Seven-year old me was confused. Would the North Pole survive Armageddon?

My brother, the medic, claimed in a letter from Vietnam that Tucson’s sand would turn to molten glass. We’d be radioactive for a gazillion years. What became of peace on earth, good will to men? “Peace through strength,” said the Master Sergeant.

“Peace is our profession,” claimed the Strategic Air Command.

I listened to SAC’s Christmas Eve news bulletins about sighting Santa and their jets escorting him. To protect him from the commies I hoped.

I inspected, and shook the wrapped presents with my name. This was so far back in time “A Charlie Brown Christmas” would not air for another three years, a long time for me to wait for Linus to explain what Christmas was really all about.