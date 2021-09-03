Fitz's Opinion: A nation remembers the lessons of Afghanistan

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This was was worse than any of the madness he had witnessed during this tour of duty on the other side of the world. And he’d seen it all. But this?

The young officer studied the terrified eyes of the civilian civil servants he had trained and had come to know personally and was now preparing to abandon. Their capital was falling to the insurgents. He had to leave. And he could not take them with him.

Proud, honorable, conflicted, he knew the lousy, crooked, rotten “democracy” he was assigned to defend did not deserve the sacrifice of one more life.

Yet for the ordinary people trapped in the endless chaos of this war, betrayed by their thieving leaders, he felt empathy and sorrow. He addressed them. His translator, perplexed, terrified and betrayed, was at first speechless. With a gesture of encouragement from the officer he finally repeated what he had heard.

My brother would not talk about the fall of Saigon for years, his conscience buried the pain for decades, an abiding shame the mantra “You were obeying orders” could never relieve. “The look in their eyes. The look in their eyes.”