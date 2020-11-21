Fitz's Opinion: A zoom Thanksgiving celebration took place long before yours, pilgrim

- With thankful hearts let Thy blessing rest upon these, Thy good creatures. We humbly beseech Thee, Lord, that as we share Thy bounty, online, under our thatched roofs, and in our lodges, next to our warm glowing fires, to fill our hearts with love and compassion for those who are without shelter, and sore in need, at this terrible time of want. We humbly beseech Thee, Lord, to keep all from harm, to heal the sick, to welcome the dying to Thy embrace, and to comfort those who mourn. Squanto?

- Mother Earth, we thank you for this harvest. We thank you for our elders. For our ancestors and for our beloved friends and family gathered here on one screen. Mother Earth, we ask that you protect our healers. And our warriors far from home. Give us strength and patience during this time when we are apart and alone. Let us remember the prophecy of our elders who tell us it is by being apart and alone that we secure the promise of next Thanksgiving, when all of us will feast together as one family. As one people. Hester?