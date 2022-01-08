Fitz's Opinion: All the news that Fitz in this new year

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Here’s your news for Saturday.
Developers of a high-tech autonomous tractor-trailer announced one of their driverless trucks, THX-1138, had gone “Django” after completing a 100-mile test trek across Arizona. Last seen at a Quartzsite truck stop purchasing 12 quarts of oil and a DVD of the movie “Cars,” the autonomous truck’s last transmission suggested it intended to seek “asylum at Radiator Springs.”
On Monday, Mark Finchem, Trump’s candidate for Arizona secretary of state, unveiled his campaign slogan: “Finchem. When gerrymandering and voter suppression aren’t enough to guarantee a win.”
On Thursday morning, Republicans kicked off a new tradition by celebrating the anniversary of the insurrection with a hearty breakfast of Eggs Benedict Arnold.
This just in. Another shooting in Tucson. More to come.
Twitter permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account, forcing thousands of her followers to rely on Paul Gosar for lunacy and lies. He tweeted, “I’m happy to fill that cavity.”
Despite concerns about public health and the addictive nature of their product, Krispy Kreme will open a second doughnut shop in Tucson and begin offering customers medical or recreational doughnuts, with revenues going to Weight Watchers and diabetes mitigation programs.
Arizona taxpayers are footing the bill for freeloaders to gamble online in order to get them hooked. Untroubled by the $780 million tab that so far has generated 1/780th of that sum, Gov. Doug Ducey said, “We embrace gambling. We’ve gambled with your lives since the pandemic, lost every time and kept moving full speed ahead.”
An initiative designed to kill Ducey’s tax plan benefiting the rich will be on the 2022 ballot. The governor’s press secretary, J.J. Margarine, reacted, “For Arizona’s needy millionaires suffering in the squalor of upscale gated communities, such a cruel vote would prompt widespread misery.” And riots in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.
Next Saturday, Trump will hold a rally in Florence, home to our largest maximum-security prison, killing two birds with one stone. He can stop in to get sized and talk campaign strategy with incarcerated former aides.
In related news, Trump canceled his Jan. 6 press conference at the urging of Sean Hannity. ”Lay low. The House Committee’s on us like Bill O’Reilly on interns.”
Today, the city of Tucson’s Household Hazardous Waste Program is offering drive-thru collection of hazardous waste products such as paint, cleansers, oils, lithium button batteries, fluorescent lamps and whatever toxic bilge Pima County Supervisor Steve “Stupefying” Christy blathered about vaccines at the last county board meeting.
In a related story, the EPA recently expressed concern about local morning talk radio’s daily toxic spillage of lethal lies into Tucson’s airwaves. “Freedom!” a spokesman replied, before dying from COVID-19.
In this tight Old Pueblo market with fewer ICU beds free, local real estate agents suggest that infected Tucsonans offer high-dollar cash down payments on available beds.
This just in. Another shooting in Tucson. More to come.
The Center for Biological Diversity is suing the feds to classify the shovel-nosed snake as an endangered species. Shovel-nosed snakes have black and red stripes and —unlike the variety of snakes thriving in the Legislature —possess vertebrae and are not venomous.
More than 200 people died crossing into Arizona in 2021, according to the group Humane Borders. Residents of Munich who lived near Dachau praised Arizonans for their indifference to nearby suffering.
Reid Park Zoo announced animals refusing to be vaccinated will be fired. The giraffes issued a group statement.”We’re sticking our necks out here by supporting the policy.”
Another road rage shooting reported. More to come.
Instead of putting styrofoam cups on the tops of tall cacti during freezes, sustainability experts suggest using red vintage Shriner fez hats with tassels, calling it “festive recycling.”
Tucson’s shortage of homes and skyrocketing prices have gotten so bad that a subterranean two-chamber, single-entrance kangaroo rat burrow was listed for $355,000 Tuesday by an anonymous rodent. It sold for $400,000 cash to a high bidder on Wednesday.
Yesterday, housing prices prompted all 541,000 Tucsonans to pool their incomes to purchase the last unsold property in town, a $3.7 billion dollar midtown one-bedroom, one bath fixer-upper and move in together. Said one, “Bathroom lines are a problem.”
This just in. Another Tucson shooting. More to come.
Not more information. More shootings.
Local restaurants blame the shortage of job applicants on the pandemic and the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery.
Kari Lake, Trump’s candidate for governor and former Fox News bobblehead, wants to put surveillance cameras in Arizona classrooms to ensure educators are not teaching the scientific method, critical thinking or the Constitution. A teacher in Phoenix reacted to the proposal. “Kari! We’ve been on Zoom for the past two years. We’ll send you our %$@#! password codes.”
In weather, it promises to be a beautiful day. And that’s all the news that Fitz.
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com