Fitz's Opinion: All the news that Fitz in this new year

Arizona taxpayers are footing the bill for freeloaders to gamble online in order to get them hooked. Untroubled by the $780 million tab that so far has generated 1/780th of that sum, Gov. Doug Ducey said, “We embrace gambling. We’ve gambled with your lives since the pandemic, lost every time and kept moving full speed ahead.”

An initiative designed to kill Ducey’s tax plan benefiting the rich will be on the 2022 ballot. The governor’s press secretary, J.J. Margarine, reacted, “For Arizona’s needy millionaires suffering in the squalor of upscale gated communities, such a cruel vote would prompt widespread misery.” And riots in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.

Next Saturday, Trump will hold a rally in Florence, home to our largest maximum-security prison, killing two birds with one stone. He can stop in to get sized and talk campaign strategy with incarcerated former aides.

In related news, Trump canceled his Jan. 6 press conference at the urging of Sean Hannity. ”Lay low. The House Committee’s on us like Bill O’Reilly on interns.”