The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I have observed that America replays the same script following every mass shooting. We’ve heard this script over and over, since we were children. It begins with a news anchor's voice. “ Breaking news. We’ve just received reports of multiple shots fired.”

A gunman, with a _____, purchased legally/illegally, entered a _____ at _____ and shot and killed _____ adults, and_____ children, wounding _____. Veteran Officer, _____ , of the _____ Police Department, the _____ officer to arrive at the scene, was killed by the shooter/ gunman/ assailant/suspect who was armed with a _____/ , a _____/ , a _____ /and was wearing _____.

The Chief of Police of _____ said, “ Our hearts go_____.”

The Mayor of _____ said, “ Our hearts go_____.”

The District Attorney of _____ said, “ Our hearts go_____.”

The FBI agent said, “ Our hearts go_____.”

The ATF agent said, “ Our hearts go_____.”

The City’s spokesperson said, “That’s all we have at this time. We’ll have more information _____. Our hearts go_____.”