Fitz's Opinion: America fills in the mass shooting blanks daily/hourly/weekly
The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I have observed that America replays the same script following every mass shooting. We’ve heard this script over and over, since we were children. It begins with a news anchor's voice. “ Breaking news. We’ve just received reports of multiple shots fired.”

A gunman, with a _____,  purchased legally/illegally,  entered a _____ at _____ and shot and killed _____ adults, and_____ children, wounding _____.  Veteran Officer, _____ ,  of the _____  Police Department, the _____ officer to arrive at the scene, was killed by the shooter/ gunman/ assailant/suspect who was armed with a _____/ , a _____/ , a _____ /and was wearing  _____.

The Chief of Police of _____ said, “ Our hearts go_____.”

The Mayor of _____ said, “ Our hearts go_____.”

The District Attorney of _____ said, “ Our hearts go_____.”

The FBI agent said, “ Our hearts go_____.”

The ATF agent said, “ Our hearts go_____.”

The City’s spokesperson said, “That’s all we have at this time. We’ll have more information _____.  Our hearts go_____.”

The suspect, _____ , is: in custody/ among the dead.

Family members said the suspect, ”was angry/disturbed/a loner/heard hallucinating/very quiet/normal/bullied/friendly/isolated/an okay guy/violent/ not the guy on TV/abusive/ ordinary/odd/political/racist/was happy, this is shocking/an ex-felon/clean/an addict/radicalized."

Investigators found  _____ suggesting he was  _____.

Congressman _____ called for gun safety legislation, saying, “Now is the time for _____."  

Senator _____ accused Congressman _____ of politicizing/exploiting “this terrible tragedy,” adding that universal background checks/banning assault weapons/closing gun sale loopholes/licensing guns/banning high capacity magazine sales/red flag laws/risk protection orders/firearms registration were off the table.

This morning Senator_____  announced he would block any attempts at gun reform, sending his thoughts and_____ to the victims.

_____ called for a national moment of silence.

The National Rifle Association issued a statement. “This is an attempt by_____  to take away your guns. Our 2nd Amendment right  _____.”

There’s blood on the NRA’s corrupt hands. And congressman _____  takes their blood money. Not even _____ the faces of the widows/children/orphans/maimed can move them.

Mourners have begun placing  _____ at the site of the shooting.

At the funeral of _____ ,  his/her grieving husband/wife/mother/ father/child/ child/grandchild/son/daughter/brother/sister/fiancee/boyfriend/ girlfriend/ lifelong friend/best friend spoke the press saying, “Everyone _____  him/her. _____ was a _____ person.”

The White House asked that flags be lowered to honor the victims. It’s announced the President will be visiting _____ to grieve with the survivors. He feels our_____ .

_____ called this “A wake up call.”

Today on our broadcast we remember the victims of the  _____ mass shooting that happened yesterday/this week/last week.

The recent mass shooting at _____  is reminiscent of what took place at Columbine/Aurora/Tucson/Las Vegas/Orlando/Sandy Hook/Killeen/Camden/ Wilkes-Barre/Sutherland Springs/San Diego/Parkland/El Paso/ Jacksonville/Edmond/Seattle/Salt Lake/Charlotte/Virginia Beach/ Pittsburgh/Brooklyn/Thousand Oaks/Atlanta/Austin/Blacksburg/San Bernadino/Rockford/San Francisco/Milwaukee/Pensacola/Santa Clarita/Midland-Odessa/Dayton/Gilroy/Stockton/Louisville/Chicago/Fort Worth/Fullerton/Honolulu/Tallahasee/Annapolis/Scottsdale/Fort Hood/Red Lake/Geneva/Kirkwood/Omaha/Portland/L.A./Washington, D.C./Colorado Springs/Nashville/Plano/Little Rock/NYC/Fresno/Burlington/Baton Rouge/ Oakland/Seal Beach/Carthage/Binghampton/Springfield/Anchorage/Miami...

Over _____ mass shootings have occurred since _____ with a mass shooting taking place every _____ in America. This year alone_____ Americans have been gunned down. There is an epidemic of_____.

Years later, _____ , is still  recovering from the wounds that  left him/her _____.

The Memorial/Park honoring the victims of the _____  shooting, which happened_____ months/years  ago, was dedicated today. There have been_____  mass shootings since that _____  day.

Breaking news. Reports of multiple shots fired.

With us today, our panel of experts on this issue include _____ , _____ and _____ , here to start our conversation about _____.

Reports of multiple shots fired. We’re following the story.

_____ said the problem was mental illness/America’s violent culture/America’s gun culture/the availability of combat style firearms/Hollywood/video games/the NRA/ Congress/lack of sane gun safety laws/the courts…

_____ said, “Guns don’t kill people, _____ kill people.”

_____ said, “No one wants to take away your guns.”

_____ said, “If the victims were armed this tragedy _____.”

Breaking news. Reports of multiple shots fired at a _____ in _____.

_____  asked, “When will _____? ”

Officer down. People inside. A gunman, with a _____,  purchased legally/illegally, entered a _____.

Fitz column mug

David Fitzsimmons

David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.

