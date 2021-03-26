Fitz's Opinion: America fills in the mass shooting blanks daily/hourly/weekly

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I have observed that America replays the same script following every mass shooting. We’ve heard this script over and over, since we were children. It begins with a news anchor's voice. “ Breaking news. We’ve just received reports of multiple shots fired.”
A gunman, with a _____, purchased legally/illegally, entered a _____ at _____ and shot and killed _____ adults, and_____ children, wounding _____. Veteran Officer, _____ , of the _____ Police Department, the _____ officer to arrive at the scene, was killed by the shooter/ gunman/ assailant/suspect who was armed with a _____/ , a _____/ , a _____ /and was wearing _____.
The Chief of Police of _____ said, “ Our hearts go_____.”
The Mayor of _____ said, “ Our hearts go_____.”
The District Attorney of _____ said, “ Our hearts go_____.”
The FBI agent said, “ Our hearts go_____.”
The ATF agent said, “ Our hearts go_____.”
The City’s spokesperson said, “That’s all we have at this time. We’ll have more information _____. Our hearts go_____.”
The suspect, _____ , is: in custody/ among the dead.
Family members said the suspect, ”was angry/disturbed/a loner/heard hallucinating/very quiet/normal/bullied/friendly/isolated/an okay guy/violent/ not the guy on TV/abusive/ ordinary/odd/political/racist/was happy, this is shocking/an ex-felon/clean/an addict/radicalized."
Investigators found _____ suggesting he was _____.
Congressman _____ called for gun safety legislation, saying, “Now is the time for _____."
Senator _____ accused Congressman _____ of politicizing/exploiting “this terrible tragedy,” adding that universal background checks/banning assault weapons/closing gun sale loopholes/licensing guns/banning high capacity magazine sales/red flag laws/risk protection orders/firearms registration were off the table.
This morning Senator_____ announced he would block any attempts at gun reform, sending his thoughts and_____ to the victims.
_____ called for a national moment of silence.
The National Rifle Association issued a statement. “This is an attempt by_____ to take away your guns. Our 2nd Amendment right _____.”
There’s blood on the NRA’s corrupt hands. And congressman _____ takes their blood money. Not even _____ the faces of the widows/children/orphans/maimed can move them.
Mourners have begun placing _____ at the site of the shooting.
At the funeral of _____ , his/her grieving husband/wife/mother/ father/child/ child/grandchild/son/daughter/brother/sister/fiancee/boyfriend/ girlfriend/ lifelong friend/best friend spoke the press saying, “Everyone _____ him/her. _____ was a _____ person.”
The White House asked that flags be lowered to honor the victims. It’s announced the President will be visiting _____ to grieve with the survivors. He feels our_____ .
_____ called this “A wake up call.”
Today on our broadcast we remember the victims of the _____ mass shooting that happened yesterday/this week/last week.
The recent mass shooting at _____ is reminiscent of what took place at Columbine/Aurora/Tucson/Las Vegas/Orlando/Sandy Hook/Killeen/Camden/ Wilkes-Barre/Sutherland Springs/San Diego/Parkland/El Paso/ Jacksonville/Edmond/Seattle/Salt Lake/Charlotte/Virginia Beach/ Pittsburgh/Brooklyn/Thousand Oaks/Atlanta/Austin/Blacksburg/San Bernadino/Rockford/San Francisco/Milwaukee/Pensacola/Santa Clarita/Midland-Odessa/Dayton/Gilroy/Stockton/Louisville/Chicago/Fort Worth/Fullerton/Honolulu/Tallahasee/Annapolis/Scottsdale/Fort Hood/Red Lake/Geneva/Kirkwood/Omaha/Portland/L.A./Washington, D.C./Colorado Springs/Nashville/Plano/Little Rock/NYC/Fresno/Burlington/Baton Rouge/ Oakland/Seal Beach/Carthage/Binghampton/Springfield/Anchorage/Miami...
Over _____ mass shootings have occurred since _____ with a mass shooting taking place every _____ in America. This year alone_____ Americans have been gunned down. There is an epidemic of_____.
Years later, _____ , is still recovering from the wounds that left him/her _____.
The Memorial/Park honoring the victims of the _____ shooting, which happened_____ months/years ago, was dedicated today. There have been_____ mass shootings since that _____ day.
Breaking news. Reports of multiple shots fired.
With us today, our panel of experts on this issue include _____ , _____ and _____ , here to start our conversation about _____.
Reports of multiple shots fired. We’re following the story.
_____ said the problem was mental illness/America’s violent culture/America’s gun culture/the availability of combat style firearms/Hollywood/video games/the NRA/ Congress/lack of sane gun safety laws/the courts…
_____ said, “Guns don’t kill people, _____ kill people.”
_____ said, “No one wants to take away your guns.”
_____ said, “If the victims were armed this tragedy _____.”
Breaking news. Reports of multiple shots fired at a _____ in _____.
_____ asked, “When will _____? ”
Officer down. People inside. A gunman, with a _____, purchased legally/illegally, entered a _____.
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.