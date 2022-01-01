Fitz's Opinion: An Old Pueblo pilgrimage for a new day in a new year

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A new day. A new year. A new man. Perfect.

At sunrise, the sinner parallel parked and beep-locked his car, grabbed his saguaro walking stick walked in through the crowds, past the bench, and stood to study the familiar long gradual straight incline of asphalt that lay directly ahead, dotted with pilgrims.

He would be among the prodigal penitents returning to Tumamoc today, his saguaro hiking stick clacking at the pavement after so many years.

He stopped at the shrine, confessed his sins to the mosaic, lit a candle in his head promising himself this was the year he’d defeat temptation and, believing in the redemptive power of Tumamoc, walked into the throng of beautiful pilgrims, his stick clacking, hauling the sinner forward into 2022.

He leaned on his stick by the rust-colored stone laboratories where he vaguely remembered something about the science of ecology being born here, making this hill and its surroundings the perfect sacred space in which to find one’s place in the world, a pilgrimage site ideal for a man lost in the maze.