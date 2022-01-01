 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitz's Opinion: An Old Pueblo pilgrimage for a new day in a new year
alert editor's pick
Fitz’s Opinion

Fitz's Opinion: An Old Pueblo pilgrimage for a new day in a new year

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A new day. A new year. A new man. Perfect.

At sunrise, the sinner parallel parked and beep-locked his car, grabbed his saguaro walking stick walked in through the crowds, past the bench, and stood to study the familiar long gradual straight incline of asphalt that lay directly ahead, dotted with pilgrims.

He would be among the prodigal penitents returning to Tumamoc today, his saguaro hiking stick clacking at the pavement after so many years.

He stopped at the shrine, confessed his sins to the mosaic, lit a candle in his head promising himself this was the year he’d defeat temptation and, believing in the redemptive power of Tumamoc, walked into the throng of beautiful pilgrims, his stick clacking, hauling the sinner forward into 2022.

He leaned on his stick by the rust-colored stone laboratories where he vaguely remembered something about the science of ecology being born here, making this hill and its surroundings the perfect sacred space in which to find one’s place in the world, a pilgrimage site ideal for a man lost in the maze.

Saguaros crowned with thorns, and deaf to his lamentations, watched the penitent slowly wind his way up his private Golgotha, step by step, in silence, where he found agony and seclusion, challenge and reflection, followed by insights, forgiveness, reconciliation and peace and he was only at the first switchback. The sinner’s fate and future as unpredictable as a monsoon day, this Via Dolorosa, would become the fixed point in his universe, this rediscovered ritual, this daily ascent, this church of the cholla and temple of the tough.

Here, among the cactus wrens, before he fell from grace and moderation, is where he learned to love this desert, with friends, classmates, children and lovers, to name its inhabitants. To vandalize it. To preserve it, cultivate it, respect it, cherish it and mourn it.

The Forgiven stumbled onward, leaning into the miserable ascent, step by leaden step, his drum major heart pumping fast as a hummingbird’s, his lungs filling like fine bellows as stomp by stomp the weary old sinner stomped up the switchbacks, expecting to greet Moses coming down from the mount with two stone tablets bearing the laws the sinner ignored and for which he was now atoning, bead by bead, prayer by prayer.

The sinner exhaled frost like a locomotive churning up the side of Tumamoc imagining himself on Spain’s Camino de Santiago, the path to redemption known as “The Way.”

For him, Tumamoc was “The Way.” His sloth-killing Kilimanjaro. The Monk’s Seventh Mountain. His relaunch. His reboot. With every contrite step the old sinner swore reformation into the asphalt. Up the asphalt he marched, clacking his staff like a Sonoran prophet ascending Sinai, eyes on the white line, the straight and narrow.

He loved the desert’s startling silence, the wonder of the morning sunlight transforming dewy cactus spines into golden halos, the beautiful reassuring rainbow of humanity seeking the summit, the challenge, the sweat, the pilgrimage, this Haj among the javelina to Mecca, with him.

Appalled at the sight of the next incline, his knees buckled. The penitent stopped at the switchback, caught his breath and after searching the city below for the home of the sleeping souls who were the reason he was here, he hobbled on toward being a better man, up the cursed hill.

Young women passed him, the fragrance of their youth unspooling memories of a time long ago when he could run up and down these switchbacks like the man who pranced past him, up the hill, like an elegant roadrunner.

Sisyphus bargained with his God for the strength to make it to the summit, vowing to roll his dark boulder uphill every day until he wore that ball of remorse into a perfect pearl.

A family with a laughing stroller passed him in the dusk. They may as well had been walking up the Matterhorn.

This was his private Golgotha, where he came to shed his unseen crosses and find strength, He hoped to die on Tumamaoc. He laughed. When that day comes he imagined his weathered penitent self, transfigured, in clouds of dust devils, with Saints Cochise, Ed Abbey, Cesar Chavez and Big Jim Griffith at his side, ascending to Heaven, from Tumamoc’s glorious summit.

So far to go. His lungs drank in the exhilarating air. Out with the bad. In with good.

He was almost there, taking tiny steps, exhausted, embarrassed and gasping. Out with the bad. In with the good.

In sight of the summit, he rested his hands on his knees, emptied his lungs of all of 2021 with a long slow breath, and stepped into the sunrise chill of 2022.

Fitz column mug

Fitzsimmons

 Steve Meckler Special to the Star

David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com

What would you like to know more about?

Would you like to speak with a historian who specializes in the Santa Cruz River? One Star reader said they would. 

How about the psychological toll the pandemic is taking on children? That was the suggestion from another Star reader.  

Southern Arizona is home to a wide range of experts who are gracious enough to spare an hour to chat with Star readers each week. 

As we put together the list of chats for the next few months, we'd like to hear your suggestions about which topics we should focus on and which guests we should invite. No topic is too big or too small. 

Please send your suggestions to Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at cprendergast@tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laura Conover: Year One in the books at the new Pima County Attorney's Office
Local Editorials and Opinion

Laura Conover: Year One in the books at the new Pima County Attorney's Office

OPINION: "Our goal is to make good on our commitment to transparency. But the only way we get from transparency to accountability is through the engagement of the citizenry of Pima County. We need you to engage us intellectually, to challenge us – with both honesty and seriousness – to come up with the best solutions to violence and injustices that our community faces," writes Pima County Attorney Laura Conover. 

Local Opinion: Universal heath care makes sense
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Universal heath care makes sense

  • Updated

OPINION: "When I started, our billing department had expanded beyond space in the hospital. We took over apartments in an adjoining residential building to handle the added workload. Empty bathtubs were literally overflowing with pending paperwork," writes Tucsonan Paul Morton Ganeles.

Local Opinion: If Sinema wants bipartisanship, she should get rid of modern filibuster
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: If Sinema wants bipartisanship, she should get rid of modern filibuster

OPINION: "As a climate activist, I want both parties to hold meaningful policy discussions to ensure every bill going to the president’s desk is as effective as possible. But the modern filibuster discourages this discussion between the parties - for why would the minority party compromise if it can simply block any legislation it doesn’t like?" writes Tucsonan Chris Allen. 

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Big Jim always took time for kids

OPINION: "The beautiful thing about Big Jim was his engagement with everyone who had the good fortune to interact with him. When you were in conversation, he leaned down (did anyone mention that he is tall?), looked in your eyes, and gave you his entire attention. The community he (and his family) built makes Tucson unique and we are all lucky to have been a part of this," writes former Tucson Meet Yourself volunteer Michelle Bezanson. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News