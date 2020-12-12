Fitz's Opinion: An old Tucsonan remembers the Pandemic Winter of 2020

Christmas is more than a place, that much I know.

It’s more than dancing elves or an amazing light show.

It’s more than “HAPPY HOLIDAYS” in big flashing letters,

It’s more than singing snowbirds and chihuahuas in sweaters,

It’s more than boxes of lights on a shelf.

It’s children who still believe in a jolly old elf.

It’s the dream of peace on earth.

And goodwill to all.

It’s random acts of kindness,

And that’s not all.

It’s more than one light festival. Here it is in sum:

Christmas is the promise of better days yet-to-come.

We were the lucky ones. We all survived.

And on December 25th? Christmas still managed to arrive.

Gifts were given and candles were lit,

Grandma and Grandpa on zoom were a hit,

Jingle bells were rung and Grace was said.