Fitz's Opinion: An update on the fate Jordanian cartoonist Emad Hajjaj

I was heartened by the outpouring of support for my fellow cartoonist Emad Hajjaj of Amman, Jordan. As the result of the international outcry from rights groups I have good news to report. Emad was freed from prison.

When he was arrested I thought surely, my country will step up on behalf of a free press. I had forgotten we are in a dark age, recalling the vile words that uttered by the President of these United States, Donald Trump, "The Press is the enemy of the people," words that offer comfort to those who would imprison Jordanian cartoonists, kill Saudi columnists or silence dissent.

Emad's troubles are not over. He is home with his family. According to an article in the Times of Israel, https://www.timesofisrael.com/amman-frees-cartoonist-who-mocked-israel-uae-deal-downgrades-charges/, Emad will still face trial for “slander and libel”. The initial "cyber crime" charge carried a sentence of up to five years in jail, but now Emad faces between six months and two years if found guilty.