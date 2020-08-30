Fitz's Opinion: An update on the fate Jordanian cartoonist Emad Hajjaj

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
I was heartened by the outpouring of support for my fellow cartoonist Emad Hajjaj of Amman, Jordan. As the result of the international outcry from rights groups I have good news to report. Emad was freed from prison.
When he was arrested I thought surely, my country will step up on behalf of a free press. I had forgotten we are in a dark age, recalling the vile words that uttered by the President of these United States, Donald Trump, "The Press is the enemy of the people," words that offer comfort to those who would imprison Jordanian cartoonists, kill Saudi columnists or silence dissent.
Emad's troubles are not over. He is home with his family. According to an article in the Times of Israel, https://www.timesofisrael.com/amman-frees-cartoonist-who-mocked-israel-uae-deal-downgrades-charges/, Emad will still face trial for “slander and libel”. The initial "cyber crime" charge carried a sentence of up to five years in jail, but now Emad faces between six months and two years if found guilty.
We texted Sunday morning. "David! Thank u man I really appreciate your great support, I'm reading now what I have missed during my stay in the prison, but I wanted to thank you my dearest friend for everything." When I asked him about the remaining charge he texted,"David , will contact u later, soon, talk to u all about it."
It's been a harrowing week, with a colleague,a friend, jailed for the act of cartooning on the other side of the world while here in my country one of my cartoons, shared in a middle school classroom in Wylie,Texas was rebuked by the Governor of Texas who demanded the District fire the educators who dared to share it with their students. This led to coverage by CNN, https://bit.ly/2DcK0Z8, and other outlets and a deluge of emails for me to wade through. A majority were encouraging and positive. A tiny minority were ugly and threatening.
I hope my friend evades prison time. If Trump is reelected I suspect one day I may need him to add his voice to those hoping to free me from jail.
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.
