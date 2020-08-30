 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitz's Opinion: An update on the fate Jordanian cartoonist Emad Hajjaj
editor's pick

Fitz's Opinion: An update on the fate Jordanian cartoonist Emad Hajjaj

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

I was heartened by the outpouring of support for my fellow cartoonist Emad Hajjaj of Amman, Jordan. As the result of the international outcry from rights groups I have good news to report. Emad was freed from prison.

When he was arrested I thought surely, my country will step up on behalf of a free press. I had forgotten we are in a dark age, recalling the vile words that uttered by the President of these United States, Donald Trump, "The Press is the enemy of the people," words that offer comfort to those who would imprison Jordanian cartoonists, kill Saudi columnists or silence dissent.

Emad's troubles are not over. He is home with his family. According to an article in the Times of Israel, https://www.timesofisrael.com/amman-frees-cartoonist-who-mocked-israel-uae-deal-downgrades-charges/, Emad will still face trial for “slander and libel”. The initial "cyber crime" charge carried a sentence of up to five years in jail, but now Emad faces between six months and two years if found guilty.

We texted Sunday morning. "David! Thank u man I really appreciate your great support, I'm reading now what I have missed during my stay in the prison, but I wanted to thank you my dearest friend for everything." When I asked him about the remaining charge he texted,"David , will contact u later, soon, talk to u all about it."

It's been a harrowing week, with a colleague,a friend, jailed for the act of cartooning on the other side of the world while here in my country one of my cartoons, shared in a middle school classroom in Wylie,Texas was rebuked by the Governor of Texas who demanded the District fire the educators who dared to share it with their students. This led to coverage by CNN, https://bit.ly/2DcK0Z8, and other outlets and a deluge of emails for me to wade through. A majority were encouraging and positive. A tiny minority were ugly and threatening.

I hope my friend evades prison time. If Trump is reelected I suspect one day I may need him to add his voice to those hoping to free me from jail.

David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.

Coronavirus information

Reliable online sources for Coronavirus information:

The Centers for Disease Control:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

The Pima County Health Department:

https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=527452

The World Health Organization:

https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

The Pima County Health Department Twitter Account:

https://twitter.com/pchd

The Pima County Health Department Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/PimaCountyHealthDepartment/

Snopes:

https://www.snopes.com/collections/new-coronavirus-collection/

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News