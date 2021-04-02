Fitz's Opinion: Antiques Roadshow visits always remind this borderland town what we value

“I found this at an estate sale. It’s a black and white glossy of an unidentified congressman using our border for a campaign photo op. He’s waving his fist. Caption on the back says he’s decrying the crisis on the border.”

The appraiser studies it. “It could be from 2012. No, I’m wrong. It’s from 1992. On second thought it could be from as far back as ’86. Maybe earlier.”

He takes out his magnifying lens and scans the image. “Wait just an 'Antiques Roadshow' minute! I see only 48 stars on your politician’s flag pin. Hawaii and Alaska didn’t become states until 1959! This vintage image of this politician ‘decrying the crisis on the border’ has to be from the early fifties.”

“That’s fantastic!”

“Not really. It’s utterly valueless. The market is saturated with thousands and thousands of these images of politicians ‘decrying the border crisis’— dating all the way back to the Gadsden Purchase. Next.”

“I was out hiking when I found this beautiful tiny child’s rosary.”

The appraiser was intrigued. “It’s carved out of wood from Central America. It’s quite weathered and old. Where did you find it?”