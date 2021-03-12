Fitz's Opinion: Between two Daves, Dr. Seuss and Old Tucson

“What do you make of the brutal attacks on Asian Americans? Kung flu and China virus?” I asked.

Dave sighed again. Normalized racism. Dave asks us to examine our own common racism.

“Dave, I love Margaret Cho. What do you think of Asian female comics who mimic their immigrant mothers?”

Dave was pained. “It is what is is. They promote stereotypes.”

“Does that mean you don’t want to watch a YouTube clip of Hop Sing with me?”

I enjoy Dave’s familiar exasperated laugh.

For the first 12 years of Dave’s academic life in Tucson, the only other Asians he ever saw at school were his two sisters. And the Asian caricatures he saw in broader culture who were either slavishly servile or wickedly sinister.

Dr. Seuss’ drawing of yellow Asians normalize and reinforce racism. I like to think that today, Theodore Geisel, a smart sensitive man, would be as embarrassed and ashamed of those drawings as I am of my childhood imitations of immigrants struggling to succeed.