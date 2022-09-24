Fitz's Opinion: Candidate Kari Lake's Christ is unfamiliar to this heathen sinner

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

“You can call us whatever you want, Joe. You can call us extremists. You can call us domestic terrorists. You know who else was called a lot of names, his whole life? Jesus.”

— Kari Lake, MAGA Republican candidate for governor of Arizona

Lake was standing in front of a giant cross when she declared Arizona’s MAGA Republicans are persecuted just like their Christ, the Christ I saw on their blasphemous T-shirts and banners on Jan. 6, a Rambo-Galilean depicted brandishing a semi-automatic gun and sporting a MAGA cap.

I do not recognize this very American Jesus who calls on His followers to follow a remorseless, adulterous, false prophet, to persecute immigrants, to bear false witness, or to marginalize the least among us.

What do I know?

My salvation at age 14 at a rocking “Jesus Freak” rally at the Reid Park Band shell during the summer of “Spirit in the Sky” lasted two weeks. Since then, I thought I knew every American variant of Jesus, from the savior of the snake handlers, to the divine deity of the dispossessed, to the spiritual sage of Jefferson’s heretical Bible, yet Lake’s Lord stumped me.

When Lake ostracizes transgender children, calls immigrants criminals and maligns drag queens as dangerous, she persecutes the marginalized.

Demonizing immigrants rather than seeking reform, she sows bones in our borderlands to reap cheap votes.

I don’t recall Jesus saying, “For I was thirsty and you gave me a bus ticket out of town, or I was a stranger applying for refuge and you stole my children and caged them.” Or blessing all MAGA governors who persecute immigrants for thy polling sake, for thou shall be re-elected by Christians in name only.

This American tradition of misappropriating the Nazarene was noted, well over a century ago, by Mark Twain, who observed there’s only one Christian in history that he knew of. And they crucified Him early on.

Their Nazarene variant blesses servitude to a charlatan. Blessed are the poor who tithe millions to Mar-a-Lago.

Their King of Kings blesses an avaricious adulterer, who is incapable of citing any favorite verse, who brandishes his Bible upside down and who calls upon his followers to murder thy Vice President.

Lake preached to the faithful MAGA flock, reminding them, “He never stopped. They called Him names right up until His death!”

God’s her co-pilot. Trump’s the way and the truth. She’ll never stop. Even if your tabulated votes shout otherwise. Verily, her fellow disciple, Mark Finchem, shall prepare the way for their orange Messiah.

When Lake, the humble Christian, once said, “I am beloved by people, and I’m not saying that to be boastful,” her savior in Florida smiled, saying, ”Blessed are the boastful, for they shall inherit the Kingdom of Trump.”

When Lake said, “The 2020 election was corrupt and stolen!” she was obeying the first commandment of her Mar-a-Lago messiah: “Thou shall bear false witness, in my name, for it excites thy base. And if someone gets hurt? Thou shall be pardoned.”

When Lake bore false witness against her Republican rival, Matt Salmon, by smearing him as sympathetic to pedophiles because he questioned her cameras in classrooms proposal, she was practicing the sacred creed she follows: The end justifies the means.

Lake knows banning abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest pleases her Jesus (who is unlike the Jesus of the Gospels who never spoke of abortion). Blessed is she who denies women reproductive autonomy and persecutes them without mercy.

Saying the Second Amendment protects your right to bear rocket launchers should please her freedom-loving MAGA Prince of Peace, the one with the AR-15. Blessed are those who sow fear, for thy makers of rocket launchers shall reap profits as thou reaps carnage.

Restricting your voting rights should please Lake’s Lord of the Proud Boys and the Cyber Ninjas. Blessed be thy dark money, thy gerrymandering and thy rigged elections to come.

When Lake declared “The same God who parted the Red Sea, who moved mountains, is with us now as we save this republic,” I was unaware the same God who parted the Red Sea and moved mountains was helping Team Crazy inherit the Kingdom of Arizona.