Fitz's Opinion: Chief Magnus, zoo expansions and Sean Miller are on the Arroyo Cafe menu

Down at the Arroyo Cafe I shared a patio table and vaccination stories with Sour Frank and Lurlene. “I was blown away by the sight of all the volunteers at the UA’s pod. I asked an older volunteer why he was there. He said, ‘Like I told my grandkids, I served my country once, I’m happy to do it again.’ I was touched by his words. And his needle.”

Sour Frank wanted to needle Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus’ good fortune. “Last time a Democrat poached an Arizonan Obama plucked Gov. Janet Napolitano to be his Homeland Security Chief. We got Jan Brewer in the Governor’s seat.”

Lurlene huffed, “The Sarah Palin in ski pants who gave us SB 1070.”

I groaned. “Reminded me of the time the Master Sergeant traded in his ‘too flashy’ Mustang for a Dodge Dart that blew smoke and swerved right.”

Lurlene grinned. “Did you notice our chief was nominated by Biden to be the head of the Customs and Border Protection the same week a volcano blew in the Caribbean? And Hawaii’s Mauna Loa began quaking? It’s no coincidence. Seismic shifts are afoot.”