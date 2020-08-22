Fitz's Opinion: Covid-19, Mr.Skate and a tale of two worlds

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

Mr. Skate sipped his Pinot Grigio as he surfed the web for the answer to the question that had haunted him since brunch; when will a vaccine be ready and which promising pharmaceutical stock to buy?

Beyond Mr. Skate’s wall a teacher wondered. Which masks to buy? What would become of her children if she came down with the coronavirus? She gripped her crucifix and prayed away the cold uncertainty.

Mr. Skate shouted at the help. “I’m cold in here. Can you turn down the AC?”

Beyond Mr. Skate’s wall an old woman in quarantine, confused, swamped by unpaid bills, sweltered in front of her array of thrift store fans in her hot box apartment, unable to afford to turn up the AC.

Mr. Skate went for his daily bike ride through his upscale neighborhood. Who can afford to miss a day of exercise? Everybody waves! Mr. Skate found this touching.

On the south side an exhausted nurse hoped the touch of her gloved hand would comfort her COVID-19 patient as he left the world. She joked she hasn’t slept in 401 days.