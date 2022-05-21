Fitz's Opinion: Down at the Arroyo Cafe Hollywood,Phoenix and Washington are on the menu

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Down at the Arroyo Cafe, Lofty Campbell, former head of the defunct Tucson Cinema Commission, was preaching. ”I’m telling you if we offer the right package, Tucson could lure all the big production houses back here to T-Town.”

I told Lofty, “My three favorite movies were made right here in T-Town: ‘Once upon a Time in Barrio Hollywood,’ ‘The Discreet Charm of Sam Hughes Bourgeoisie’ and, of course, the classic ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore Because She Can’t Afford The @#?!$ Rent.’”

Carlos smirked over his grill. “Ever see AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’? I heard the same crew’s going to be filming a spinoff here this Fall. It’s called ‘The Driving Dead.’ Know what that studio loved about Tucson? We’ve got thousands of extras who don’t require any special effects or makeup to be background zombies.” Sour Frank deadpanned, “Hilarious,” and beckoned Rosa. “Could I get some more water, please?”

“Like it? It’s straight from the tap. You’re drinking Lake Mead.”

Sour Frank soured.

“Don’t you love that full-bodied taste? A hint of Fredo Corleone with just a splash of Cousin Vinnie.” Rosa poured it with the grace of a Sonoita sommelier. “Aged in the barrel.”

Lurlene sighed. “I always dreamed of selling a script to Hollywood, like the musical I wrote I called ‘Blazing Burritos.’”

Rosa said it sounded like a “real stinker.”

“Mel Brooks stole my idea! And then when that bloated javelina Hitchcock stole my other idea and made ‘The Birds’ I just gave up on Hollywood entirely.”

Lofty had to ask. “What was yours called?”

“The Snowbirds.”

“Hey,“ I said, “Weren’t you all proud to see Tucson honor Linda Ronstadt by renaming the Pancho Villa statue downtown ‘Desperado’ and they also renamed the ‘Ronstadt Transit Center’ the ‘Ronstadt Transit Center’ and then they …”

Lurlene stood up. “You’re no good, you’re no good, you’re no good. No one makes fun of Miss Linda Ronstadt in front of me. I ain’t saying you ain’t pretty — just shut your pie hole. Unless you got good news.”

I had good news.

“Listen to this. ‘Border tunneling drug smugglers were enlisted by the city to finish digging the Aviation Highway link between downtown and the interstate beginning Sunday night.’ They completed the project Monday morning.”

“Hey, Lofty, what ever happened to Old Tucson?”

“It’s right there in your paper. ‘Under new management, the park formerly known as ‘Old Tucson’ will reopen under the new name ‘Knott’s Huckelberry Farm.’”

“Thanks, Lofty. Speaking of berries in the woods, how about this pine cone from Flagstaff? State Sen. Wendy Rogers, who said the Buffalo mass shooting by a white racist was a ‘False Flag Operation’?”

Sour Frank sank. “Why’s Arizona ground zero for these zeros?”

“The politicians? Or the voters who elect them?” Rosa had a point. ”And what do they do? They vote to ban transgender kids from the human race. They ban the Trans-Siberian Orchestra! We have the Trump-worshipping Congressman Paul Gosar, the insurrectionist dentist who once refused to offer to treat bicuspids for what he called ‘moral decay.’”

Meanwhile, Trump endorses Mark Finchem to be Arizona’s next punchline and lawmakers, unable to survive outside of their right-wing media womb, will pass a no-exceptions abortion ban designed to control women’s bodies.

Lofty noted, “Hey. Pro-Life Rogers will be appearing with ‘Chuck Wagon and the Wheels’ at Eichmann’s Cafe in Alpine.”

Sour Frank looked grim. “Rogers blames Ukraine on Zelenskyy. Tweets he’s a puppet of Jeff Dunham. The socialist-globalist-ruling class-degenerate-leftist-Las Vegas headliner, Jeff Dunham. After Arizona reprimands her, she orders the Reichstag burned to the ground. I’m on a roll. Said the Kaiser!”

“Y’all remember,” asked Lurlene, ”back in the ‘70s? When we all wanted to get in touch with our ‘inner child’? Who knew that inner child was a Nazi? What did Ducey say about Rogers’ speech at a racists rally? “Anti-Semitic and hateful language has no place in any Republican campaign in Arizona. Unless it’s a winning strategy.” Meanwhile Tucker’s scaring old whites who need hip replacements with ‘ZEY are coming to replace more than your hips, they are coming to replace ALL of you.’”

I hit the brakes. “One can only dream!” Carlos piped up. “Hey, did you all see where UA folks discovered a black hole? It’s very close to us. It’s a pothole on Oracle. Fitz, your bike is still in it.”

“Hey, Wendy Rogers just tweeted ‘UA’s Amazing Black Hole Find’ is ‘Fake News!’ Where are the White Holes? The interstellar-ist conspiracy of ‘woke’ anti-white astrophysicists will not replace us!”

I left Rosa a nice tip. I liked her “Great Replacement Theory”: “Either we replace every racist hate-peddling, power-at-any-price politician or we’re toast.”

“Good theory,” I mused as I stepped out into the heat.

