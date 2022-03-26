Fitz's Opinion: Down at the Cafe madness and March were on the menu

“No, no and no. I’m perfectly sober. And I’m serious. You were all crying earlier because the Cats lost by 12 points. Everyone here knows the score, right?”

In unison the entire cafe mumbled, “72-60.”

“Check out this score. This week Antarctica was 70 degrees warmer than it usually is. The North Pole was 50 degrees warmer. And here —”

Rosa poured fuel into Sour Frank’s emptied cup. “Mr. Fun Facts to Know and Tell is on a roll.”

“— Here in Tucson? We are the third fastest warming city behind Las Vegas and El Paso.”

Gomez said, “That’s true. We Tucsonans warm up to strangers here faster than anyplace else.”

Rosa grumbled. “Unless they’re from Houston. I’m calling an NCAA grief counselor.””

“I’m talking summer temps, genius. Soon Lake Mead’s going to be drier than a pothole in July. Farmers are going to have to give up water guzzling crops. And we have to stop letting everybody and his brother stick their straws in the ground and suck the groundwater out of this desert’s aquifers.”