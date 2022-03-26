Fitz's Opinion: Down at the Cafe madness and March were on the menu

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Down at the Arroyo Cafe there was a lot to digest.
“Can you believe the men’s basketball team lost?”
“Can you believe Steve Bannon’s moving here?”
“Can you believe the women’s basketball team lost?”
What we couldn’t believe was Sour Frank’s answer when Carlos griped, “Can you believe the city is paying some fancy firm $400,000 to come up with a climate plan?”
“A climate action plan at that price is a bargain. When it comes to adapting to climate change, we need to floor the Tesla, gang.”
The whole cafe fell silent. Lurlene asked Sour Frank, “What happened to Mr. Conservative?”
“Nothing, Lurlene. I have always believed in conservation. We have to be good stewards of creation.”
Gomez suspected Sour Frank had licked a toad. “Well, flood my coasts, you’ve gone Ed Abbey on us.”
Carlos suspected Sour Frank had nibbled some jimson weed.
Rosa asked him if he’s just come from Orthopedica, the new dispensary for seniors.
“No, no and no. I’m perfectly sober. And I’m serious. You were all crying earlier because the Cats lost by 12 points. Everyone here knows the score, right?”
In unison the entire cafe mumbled, “72-60.”
“Check out this score. This week Antarctica was 70 degrees warmer than it usually is. The North Pole was 50 degrees warmer. And here —”
Rosa poured fuel into Sour Frank’s emptied cup. “Mr. Fun Facts to Know and Tell is on a roll.”
“— Here in Tucson? We are the third fastest warming city behind Las Vegas and El Paso.”
Gomez said, “That’s true. We Tucsonans warm up to strangers here faster than anyplace else.”
Rosa grumbled. “Unless they’re from Houston. I’m calling an NCAA grief counselor.””
“I’m talking summer temps, genius. Soon Lake Mead’s going to be drier than a pothole in July. Farmers are going to have to give up water guzzling crops. And we have to stop letting everybody and his brother stick their straws in the ground and suck the groundwater out of this desert’s aquifers.”
“We’ve heard it all before! Cheer us up, Frank.”
“Okay, Lurlene. It’s great that Tucson’s working on electrifying transit, planting trees, conserving water, and developing smart-building codes. And by 2032 TEP is going to stop using coal. By 2035 TEP’s carbon emissions will be cut by 80%. Eventually 70% of our power will come from wind and solar. And by 2030 Tucson will be carbon-neutral.”
Rosa did the math. “Holy jalapeños! That’s just eight years way.”
I noted I had been trapped behind a napping senior in a left turn lane for eight years once. “The time flew by.”
Frank scowled at me. “Fitz, you remind me of Glen Canyon Dam. You’re barely working. You’re passing less water than you used to. And you don’t generate near the electricity you once did.”
Lurlene hawed. “Oh, snap.”
“Listen, Frank, I still generate electricity when I enter a room.”
“When you shuffle across a shag carpet in your slippers.”
Lurlene hawed again. “Hey, Frank, if we only have eight years to reach our goal — we’ve already lost two years selecting and hiring the consultant to create our climate change action plan. Who’s the consultant, Frank? Greta Thunberg?”
“Buro Happold.”
From inside the kitchen Carlos shouted, “Burro apple?”
“Very funny. Unlike you Buro Happold has a good reputation.”
“Yeah but is a burro apple worth $400,000?”
I announced I had a cost-saving $4 plan to offer. “Convert the city’s fleet to rickshaws pulled by climate deniers. Print the climate change action plan on paper made from recycled plans. Sequester carbon by burying it deep under buzzwords and studies. And — “
When Sour Frank, the tightest tightwad we knew, interrupted my fun to declare, ”$400,000 for a climate change plan is a bargain,” Gomez clutched his chest in mock astonishment. Phil Arroyo spat out his coffee. On Lurlene. Rosa dropped a cup and crossed herself.
“I look at it this way.” Sour Frank said, “Take our basketball coach.”
That got everyone’s attention. “Great coach, right?”
Grumbling. Followed by mumbled agreement.
“On top of the $1,800,000 he earns annually, the UA athletic department pays Coach Lloyd an additional $1,100,000 a year for other duties. Do the math.”
Rosa scribbled on her pad. “$2,900,000. Whoa. You could pay for seven climate change studies with that money.”
“Exactly,” said Sour Frank. “And climate change, unlike basketball, is not a game. It’s deadly serious, And it will impact everyone in this town for generations to come. Hey, listen. I got to run. I’m late for my Sierra Club meeting.”
Sierra Club? Rosa gave Sour Frank his tab. And a jab. “Come on! $400,000 for a climate change plan?”
As Frank tossed his due on the counter he said, “$400,000 is peanuts, Rosa. What’s the cost of doing nothing?”
