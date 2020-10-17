Fitz's Opinion: Finding the heartless and hopeful in America's heartland, Oklahoma City

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In the early ’80s, I was a mapmaker at The Daily Oklahoman. The paper was downtown in Oklahoma City near the impressive Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. I often walked past it on my way to lunch. Our neighbors had a kid at the day care inside.
In America’s heartland, Rush Limbaugh taught listeners to hate “welfare queens” (Blacks), “femi-nazis” (uppity women) and, with zeal, the federal government.
Years later I watched on TV as smoke curled out of the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. On that April morning, a white supremacist had killed 168 public servants and 19 children. He maimed an additional 680 people.
Tim McVeigh hated the federal government.
McVeigh loved loony conspiracy theories.
McVeigh dreamed of triggering a race war.
This October, I wonder how many seething McVeighs are out there now, standing back, standing by. I saw hundreds of McVeighs march in 2017 at Charlottesville. Last year, a Trump admiring “McVeigh” drove to El Paso to gun down Mexican-Americans, posting a manifesto that could have been Trump’s. In August, a Trump admiring “McVeigh” drove to Kenosha to gun down Black Lives Matter protesters. This past week a band of Trump admiring “McVeighs” plotted to kidnap and kill the governor of Michigan.
Why is America cursed by these white jihadis?
In 1985, in a Virginia thrift shop, I picked up an old 45 rpm. At home I listened to a “Grand Wizard” preach over sacred music, “Why the Klan burns the old rugged cross.”
White supremacy was a religious conviction. Dixie’s white churchmen had to author a racist theology that justified slavery, to please the plantation masters who ruled over their collection plates. Human bondage was blessed by God. White supremacy became as American as apple pie at lynching picnics.
Ever hear of “Mississippi appendectomies?” Spawned in the same America, the Eugenics movement led to the sterilization of more than 70,000, winning the attention of Germany’s Nazi elite who admired American race theorists and anti-Semites. An ascendant Adolf Hitler had Henry Ford’s anti-Semitic screeds distributed throughout Nazi Germany.
Hitler, feeling America was the global leader in writing race law, sent Nazi lawmakers to America to study our “Jim Crow” laws. What they learned inspired the Nazi segregation laws that led to the “legal” annihilation of Europe’s Jews.
In the ’60s, the Democrats passed the Civil Rights Act and lost white, Southern Democrats to Nixon’s Party, a club happy to welcome the “betrayed” white confederacy to their ranks by shamelessly cloaking their racism under the laughable hood of states’ rights .
Fast forward to today’s mostly rural, mostly white, mostly uneducated Republican Party, headed by a racist. The long history of racist exclusion at Trump properties is well documented.
Mary Trump, Donald’s niece, surprises no one when she claims Donald casually uses racist epithets. Trump believes he’s genetically superior. He told CNN, “I have a certain gene. I’m a gene believer.”
Speaking to white Minnesotans, Trump said, “You have good genes, you know that, right? A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it, don’t you believe?”
No, I don’t believe it’s about the genes. Unlike you, Donald, I belong to no superior race. I am an American.
As surely as the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was transformed into rubble by a foolish government hater given to absurd conspiracy theories, Trump has demolished the EPA, the Justice Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State Department and Rule of Law.
During a family summer trek back east in 2001, I visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial. I saw the decency and diversity of America in the biographies and portraits of the adults and children who perished because a civic illiterate, comforted by voices of hate, felt “called to action.”
That same trip east I drove miles out of our way to sit in our van and stare down the road at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, on June 11, when the sun set forever on the remorseless McVeigh.
Back then, the radicalizing voices remained equally remorseless in the face of the carnage wrought by toxic hate. They still are. Look no further than Tucker Carlson, Limbaugh, Sean Hannity or Trump praising the Kenosha McVeigh, Kyle Rittenhouse.
The Republican media machine that for decades encouraged trolls, conspiracy peddlers and disrupters created the orange tail that today feverishly wags the dog that appears to have had its vocal chords cut. About to perish at the ballot box, they yawn as their president refuses to damn white supremacists and refuses to damn party candidates who hawk QAnon, a ludicrous conspiracy buffet of cannibals and pedophiles that argues blacks “plan to mongrelize the white race.”
Stand down, Mr. President. Where there’s a will, there’s always a McVeigh.
At the Oklahoma City memorial, President Bill Clinton said, “When there is talk of hatred … when there is talk of violence, let us stand up and talk against it.”
I’m done with “talking”. This is the hour to stand up, America. This is the hour to vote.
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.
