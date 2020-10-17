Fitz's Opinion: Finding the heartless and hopeful in America's heartland, Oklahoma City

Fast forward to today’s mostly rural, mostly white, mostly uneducated Republican Party, headed by a racist. The long history of racist exclusion at Trump properties is well documented.

Mary Trump, Donald’s niece, surprises no one when she claims Donald casually uses racist epithets. Trump believes he’s genetically superior. He told CNN, “I have a certain gene. I’m a gene believer.”

Speaking to white Minnesotans, Trump said, “You have good genes, you know that, right? A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it, don’t you believe?”

No, I don’t believe it’s about the genes. Unlike you, Donald, I belong to no superior race. I am an American.

As surely as the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was transformed into rubble by a foolish government hater given to absurd conspiracy theories, Trump has demolished the EPA, the Justice Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State Department and Rule of Law.

During a family summer trek back east in 2001, I visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial. I saw the decency and diversity of America in the biographies and portraits of the adults and children who perished because a civic illiterate, comforted by voices of hate, felt “called to action.”