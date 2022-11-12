Fitz's Opinion: Fitz celebrates an annual winter tradition shared by thousands here

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It’s finally autumn, that wonderful season when we Tucsonans, traumatized by summer, cautiously tiptoe out into the chilly mornings, like Munchkins, wary of the return of wicked summer temps.

The signs of winter are everywhere, “All you can eat Senior Snowbird Discount Buffet” and “Watch for ice on bridge” and the ocotillo leaves have turned gold and fallen and our thoughts turn to the approaching holidays. Every Ward, June and Beaver Cleaver in Winterhaven are preparing to deck their homes with 100-LED boughs of electric holly, and the Arroyo Cafe Old Pueblo Holiday Radio Show players are already rehearsing “Baby, It’s Warm Outside.”

I enjoy celebrating this magical time of year with my own annual tradition, a custom I began many years ago. I am surprised how many of my friends and neighbors here in the Old Pueblo practice the same tradition: calling loved ones up north or back east under the guise of “reconnecting,” simply to gloat about our weather.

Every winter, when a cold front blasts through, I call Aunt Maysie, and her husband Quincy back east, in New York City.

They’ve seen our warm winters. One winter Maysie and Qunicy were visiting, staying at one of our finer resorts, enjoying our enviable climate. Assuming the racket outside their room was room service, they opened their door to see what the fuss was about only to find a herd of javelina right outside their room! Their bloodcurdling shrieks echoed across the resort and up the canyon— and pandemonium ensued.

Apparently the javelinas had never seen New Yorkers before.

Maysie and Quincy don’t think that joke is funny and Quincy thinks I “get too much sun.”

Yesterday, noticing a cold front bearing down on my favorite aunt and uncle, I crossed my fingers, wiped the frost off my margarita and phoned back east. “Aunt Maysie? Is that you? It’s me, David.”

“David! How good it is to hear your voice.”

“It’s great to hear your voice, Aunt Maysie. I was just calling to see how you’re both doing. How’s Charlie? Frozen like a mammoth in some snow bank?”

“Oh, he’s as ornery as ever.”

“Give him my best!” With that formality done I went for the jugular. “So, uh, Aunt Maysie, how’s the weather? I’m watching The Weather Channel, here at poolside, in my T-shirt, sandals and shorts and it looks like a pretty bad cold front is sweeping through your neck of the woods. Are you and Quincy going to be OK?”

“We’re used to these things. We’ll be fine, Davey boy. Tell me, how’s Arizona?”

“I hate to tell you, but if you insist — it’s 72 degrees here. Nothing but sunshine in the forecast!”

“I’m not talking about the weather. I’m talking about the news.”

“Our sunshine’s in the news?”

“Your crazy election! Are you all still counting the votes down there? What’s with the cowboys and gunslingers at the polls! When did Arizona become Florida with saguaros?”

I won’t let Aunt Maysie derail me. “Election Day here was gorgeous. It was in the eighties! Hey, the news says you got buried under a blanket of white—”

“And according to the news you got buried under a blizzard of baloney—”

“Yeah, well, we’re expecting a high of 76 degrees today!”

“According to your polls, half of your neighbors are all high. Listen, your uncle Charlie wants you to know he’s taken to calling your state ’Cyber Ninja-zona’ and he’s sending you an abacus to help you count. Cute, huh?”

“I got frost on my margarita.”

“Heard that joke a million times. What’s that, Charlie? Okay. I’ll tell him. He wants you to tell your neighbor Steve Bannon he thinks he’s a—”

“I don’t know Steve Bannon! He’s not my neighbor and even if I did—”

“When did Arizona become the Twilight Zona?”

“That’s cute, but listen, I didn’t vote for any of—”

“I thought of that myself! That’s a good one, isn’t it?! Uncle Charlie wants to know if you’re a Q-Anon follower.”

“None of us are—”

“Is there something in your water? Do you have water?”

“Yes, we have water and no, there isn’t anything in—”

“Is it true you’re going to secede?”

“Arizona isn’t going to—”

“Listen, my dear, sweet boy, I’d love to stay on the line but there’s a special 12-part series starting on CNN called ‘What’s the matter with Arizona.’ “

“Aunt Maysie! Did I mention the weather was so toasty we slept with our windows open last night?!”

“With all the crime and chaos and hordes of illegals and drug dealers?”

“That’s just politi—”

“That’s nice, dear. Listen, sweetheart, I have to go. As for your state? Like your Uncle Quincy once said to the handyman back when we lived in Tucson and our swamp box died, ‘may cooler heads prevail.’ “