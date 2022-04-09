Fitz's Opinion: "Get well" cards, county managers and candles

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the ruins of the Tucson Presidio a humorous “Get Well” card was found by saloon keeper George Pennington Tang in 1888. On the front is a goofy conquistador with many arrows in his helmet captioned with the sentiment, “Get well soon!”

Inside the card is the handwritten jibe, “Who knew you were such an Arrowhead collector? Hugs, Cochise.” (Cochise’s bitter sarcasm was fueled by a lifetime of people responding to his introduction with a hearty “gesundheit!”)

I recently heard an acquaintance was not well and went hunting for just the right sentiment. The categories of “Get Well” cards I found at the store were “Serious Illness,” “Cancer support” and “General Get Well.”

The only Generals I knew who could use a “Get Well” card were Russian Generals entering Ukraine. For them I thought a “Not Sorry for Your Loss” card would do.

There are pet “Get Well” cards. “Sit. Stay. Heal.” Your dog will love that wit as soon as he evolves a brain that can discern puns.

“Get well soon” always sounded like a command to me. Get a job. Get lost. Get well. And soon! — I’ll have none of this “at your own pace” nonsense.

Humorous Get Well cards are not humorous. No one ever popped a stitch over knee-slappers like this sentiment for the hospitalized: “Now be a good little patient or ‘nursie’ will have to bring out the catheter.” This is not laughter-is-the-best-medicine hilarity. A prostate exam given by a saguaro is funnier.

Perhaps it’s good there were no “Get Well” cards for former county managers.

I prefer to send flowers that will bloom in about 70 years, giving pinkie-sized saguaro seedlings. Because that’s how optimistic I am about your recovery.

And cheap. Have you priced roses?

Like a saguaro, may you be tough outside and soft inside. May you always stand tall, your arms open, embracing the sunshine, surviving your seasons of fire and drought to bloom once more and amaze.

An environmentalist like you, Mr. Huckelberry, would surely appreciate a native plant.

The Master Sergeant responded to tough news with a phrase he learned as a altar boy in NYC: “Candle lit.”

Candle lit, for you, Chuck. We’ve known each other a while. Every time I ride on your answer to the Champs-Élysées, the Huckelberry Loop, which is often (as my readers are forced to read about ad nauseam), I’m thankful for your legacy.

I’m also thankful for the good humor with which you shared off-the-record “insights.” Semi-retiree to full-time retiree, please note, I am available to illustrate your tell-all memoir. Start it in Tucson. Hometown Amphi nerd grows up to become an engineer, learns how to build things and ends up managing the county he was born in longer than President Franklin Roosevelt served America.

I enjoyed introducing you at banquets with lines like, “Please welcome the Power-hungry Baron of the Bureaucrats, the King of Pima County …” or “Let us kneel before our Mayor Daley of the Desert Marigolds …” or my favorite, “I give you our cross between Jimmy Neutron and Teddy Roosevelt, our county mangler, the nerd who skillfully engineered the Sonoran Desert Protection Plan into life …” referring to your magnificent enduring legacy of setting aside public lands in this county in the spirit of TR.

Local talk radio loved to vilify you as a tall-scheming-conniving-corrupt-sinister villain; the Lex Luthor of Pima County, the Penguin of the Old Pueblo. I’ll give them this. They were spot on about you being tall.

I was assigned to roast you for a “Gentleman’s Roast,” a fundraiser in a piano lounge packed with deep-pocket developers at the very same moment your Sonoran Desert Protection Plan was being celebrated as a victory for environmentalists. After enduring a slow hour of being fried, broiled and roasted to a char by the pro-business roasters, you responded by pointing out the narrative was all wrong. You then thanked Don Diamond and Bill Estes, outing them as secretly encouraging you to support their radical desert protection plan.

What?

You claimed you were reluctant to back their “radical” plan to set aside open space but you were so moved by their expressions of love for the desert you relented and passed their plan. Point made with deadpan delivery, you killed.

County managers, like city managers, have a shelf life equal to bananas. They’re easy for city councils and county boards to scapegoat and toss. For nearly three decades you survived recessions, zoning fights, tiffs with Tucson and some memorable supervisors.

Good luck with your recovery and retirement. I still think the county should honor you by requiring Old Tucson’s new tenant to rename the park “Huck’s Chuckelberry Farm.”

