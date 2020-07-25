Fitz's Opinion: Gloom and doom on Zoom: Catching up with the Arroyo Cafe crew as the pandemic worsens

“My customers are worried about rent. Jobs. Or they’re scared to death ’cause they’re high risk. Or they’re caring for someone who’s sick. Or worse, they want to tell me every painful detail of the death of a friend. I can barely hear half of them through their masks. I nod and nod and nod as I add up their totals.

“Last week one of our cashiers, Victoria, a pretty young thing, called in sick. She’s stuck in quarantine.”

“Uh-oh,” we all said. Was Lurlene exposed?

“I’m getting tested tomorrow.”

Anxious silence.

“Been less than a week. Anyway her whole family got exposed to it and one of her baby girls isn’t doing well and, even scarier — her husband’s on a ventilator, in Phoenix! Her mom blames herself for the whole family getting it. She was a custodian at a senior center, kept working through it all. Caught it from a co-worker who caught it from her teenager. Idiot thought a party would be a good idea.

“Before her mom was prepped for intubation a nurse held her iPhone up to her face so my friend could see her mom. She could barely hear her. ‘Forgive me, mija’ was all she said.”

We all sat silent in front of our screens.