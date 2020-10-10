Fitz's Opinion: Heat waves, hummingbirds and endless summers

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I love Tucson’s exuberant meteorologists.“Another record-breaking triple-digit day! That’s another one for the books!”

Thanks to our record-breaking temps we have no books. According to Ray Bradbury books burn at 451° Fahrenheit, and we hit 457° at Tucson International around noon, before chilling down to a nippy 422° at sunset. That’s another one for the record books that are a pile of smoldering ash.

I’m beginning to detect a pattern.

I have no faith this summer, our umpteenth record-breaking summer in a record-breaking row, will actually end.

“Umpteenth” is a unit of measure devised by my mother to describe the incalculable number of times I was in trouble, measuring somewhere between a gazillion and infinity.

We’re in trouble a gazillion times over. And we don’t have an infinite amount of time to deal with it. Tucson is record-breaking its way into becoming Tatooine with saguaros. Eventually our City Council will have to give up on the silly idea of winter and resolve to go with 365 days a year of summer.

“Is it fall?” visitors will ask.