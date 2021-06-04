Fitz's Opinion: How I came to discover a family tree thought lost to the ages

“Which side?!” In 2021 this matters.

“Union. Here’s his picture.” I looked into the former private’s eyes and promised to continue his fight to preserve our Union.

I was struck by how simultaneously meaningful, and meaningless, it all was. I wondered about their lives, studying their stern, stoic faces for clues and found their familiar eyes revealed little save for the harsh nature of their lives as immigrants, soldiers, farmers, journalists, laborers, civil servants and pioneers.

What will our great-great-grandchildren wonder when they see images of us?

I doubt they’ll be able to divine from looking at a picture of me and my older brother Bob together, that he patiently taught me to walk when I was a toddler, to love poetry when I was a teenager, to honor service to our nation when he was in Vietnam and to laugh at the absurdities of growing old together.

Studying them one can become prideful, reveling in the history of their extraordinary persistence, grit and resilience, it’s easy to flatter yourself and believe you are the inheritor of your ancestor’s more heroic traits.