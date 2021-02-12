Fitz's Opinion: I bare it all in this cartoonist's Corona Virus Journal

A delivery truck passes by. I salute every Amazon, FedEx and UPS delivery truck as if they were jeeps full of Yanks liberating Paris, tossing smokes and chocolates at we civilians weary of the occupation by this coronavirus.

Wednesday

Tried to register today. I’m 65. Have to wait. Googling for “vaccines,” I get lost online and order two cases of Bactine Pain Relieving Spray by mistake.

Fetching that delivery from the porch, I notice our front door resembles the entryway to a MASH tent. On the small table next to our door are enough masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays and sterile wipes to last us until we defeat the killer robots from the future.

Below our little entryway pandemic triage table is our recycling bin, which is full of empty wine bottles. Many, many, many empty wine bottles. The Pandemic Grigio was sweet, but Johnson & Johnson’s COVID Cabernet was the best.

Thursday