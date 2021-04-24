Fitz's Opinion: I have a conspiracy theory about your theories

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In 1988 I was happily cartooning the notorious Arizona Gov. Evan Mecham. Ev was a racist extremist who believed conspiracy theories and benefited from them. I was certain we’d never see his ilk again. He was good daily copy and a joy to draw. Bats swooping in and out of his ears. Price tag dangling from his hairpiece.

Ev called Asian visitors “round eyes.” He canceled MLK Day and defended the use of the word “pickaninny.” A divinely empowered religious zealot he believed all sodomites had to get out of Dodge and he had no use for science. Ev famously answered a reporter with, “Don’t you ever ask me for a true statement again.”

What’s in our water?

Ev was Trump before Trump was Trump. Only our guy got found guilty. I remember thinking “That’s the last time Arizonans will ever elect a crazy wing nut like him to office.”

Is there something in our water?

Thirty years later, Arizona’s Grand Old Party is overrun with Evan Mechams. This old, old, old Arizonan would love to blame the voting retirees from Cantankerous, Ohio, Curmudgeon, Wisconsin, and Fox Snooze, Georgia.