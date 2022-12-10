Fitz's Opinion: I remember Arizona Representative Jim Kolbe

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

From time to time Congressman Jim Kolbe would stop in to meet with our Editorial Board here at the Star to take questions and give us updates on what he’d been working on back east in the U.S. House of Representatives. The first time I met Jim at one of these meetings I remember I was seething with malice aforethought because back in ’84 he had defeated the progressive Congressman Jim McNulty, an Arizonan who was sure to be our state’s next Mo Udall.

The last time I saw Jim, he was a guest with his husband, Hector, at a holiday party at our home and in our old age I had come to believe Jim was an Arizonan destined to be remembered as a giant, an independent-minded patriot, with flaws that history would easily forgive, when weighed against his remarkable public service to our state, our nation and the folks down here in our corner of the West.

That day long ago when I first met Jim at that Editorial Board meeting, he won me over with the depth and breadth of his economic knowledge and his cheerful, earnest, good-humored Western spirit.

In private conversation after the meeting, I asked Jim about his combat duty with the swift boat force in Vietnam and I shared with him that both of my brothers had served in the war and that my oldest brother Don, who had been a medic in Charlie Company, had just died. The Congressman sat down with me and asked me about both of my brothers, their tours of duty, about their return and what had become of them when they returned to the states after the war. I was touched by his genuine concern about the well-being of his brothers in arms. And his heartfelt condolences.

My petty partisan resentment for the man evaporated. On that day, at that moment, I saw firsthand the character and qualities that would earn Jim Kolbe 11 terms in Congress.

Decades later, long after Jim had retired from public life, he came to a holiday gathering at our home with Hector. Jim and Hector, together for years, had married back in 2013. Our professional adversarial relationship had given way to a good-humored affinity. I recall struggling to get Jim to gossip about politics at our party just one more time. It was clear at that point in his happy life he’d be happy to talk about anything else but politics, something light, like global trade or macroeconomics.

In 2018, his beloved Republican Party, the Party of Goldwater, had branded him a RINO, a Republican in name only. There was no room in their shrinking “Big Tent” anymore for a “Thinking Republican.” Jim became an Independent.

Made sense. Jim had long been an advocate for the Equal Rights Amendment, a woman’s right to choose, a humane approach to immigration and other reasonable policies.

If his former party had followed Jim’s pragmatic model for governance, they would have won, and held the Congress, and the White House, for years. But nope. They chose the cliff.

It was civic pleasure to spar with Jim, whether it was over doing away with the penny or his vote for the Defense of Marriage Act, because he was so damned civil.

Having kin who suffered a difficult closeted life, I felt sympathy for Jim, a man I saw as clearly conflicted and I chose not to press Jim on his disappointing reluctance to come out. In ’96 when he finally came out, I was certain Jim would be rejected by the voters.

I was wrong. Jim won re-election easily.

Jim Kolbe’s faith in the people, in democracy, was as deep as the Grand Canyon, as strong as an Ironwood and as downright corny as a Frank Capra movie. I could feel it when watching the man work the crowds at town halls. I could feel it this morning scrolling the Facebook posts from countless folks of all stripes recalling heartwarming Jim Kolbe stories.

The countless deeds that would never make a front page. I could feel it when running into him around town at charity events, pitching in, serving on boards, dishing up meals to the homeless or packing food boxes. And I will feel the man’s love for this land, whenever I visit the many special places he worked to preserve for future generations.

The last time I saw Gentleman Jim was in a 2021 Zoom interview. To the end Jim was cheerfully focused on effecting positive change for the nation he loved.