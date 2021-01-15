Fitz's Opinion: I went for a walk on a beautiful winter's day to escape the madness

Would he call me divisive? I play it out in my mind. Would he ask me “Whatever happened to ‘malice toward none?’” Ha. I’d point out Abraham Lincoln said that after Union forces had annihilated the Confederate insurrectionists and crushed their “civilization” into rubble. And then I’d panic for my life, remembering the NRA sticker I’ve seen on his truck with the gun rack.

I check my Fitbit, step around the flattened jack rabbit and keep walking. Does he care that a pro-Trump, Capitol Hill cop got his skull bashed in by a pro-Trump thug? Or is that fake news?

Does he agree with the failed plans to harm or kill Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi or is that fake news? Will he be at our state Capitol with a pitchfork in the next few days? He has a rake. I’ve seen him rake his gravel. We exchanged waves once. I smiled and shouted, “Nice yard!”

Does he curse Twitter and Facebook and my paper? Would it be a waste of time to point out our First Amendment right to free speech doesn’t apply to private enterprise, that my “free speech” is subject to censorship by my publisher? Is he desperately searching the web for messages from Trump right now?

I went on this walk to escape the madness. Quail scurry ahead of me and I focus on what a beautiful winter day it is.