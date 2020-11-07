Fitz's Opinion: I wish I could say I miss getting campaign texts and emails

Delete.

Text: We need to talk to you about 2022 right now. Can you help us out? We’re being outspent and we notice you haven’t been answering when we ring your doorbell. Or tap on your windows. Or shout down your chimney. Are you OK? We haven’t noticed any unusual odors emanating from your home so we haven’t called the authorities. (Reply HELP for help or we will.)

Text response: DROP DEAD STAY OFF MY ROOF

Text: Hi David, it’s me. It feels like we have some chemistry here. (Reply WRONG if I’m wrong.)

Text response: WRONG

Text: Sorry. I didn’t quite get that. Look. The truth is I love you. (Reply ILOVEU2 if you feel the same way.) Question. Will you vote in 2036?

Text response: IHATEYOU

Email: Will you answer our poll? Who do you plan to support in the upcoming election in 2024? Reply “Ivanka Trump,” “Kamala Harris,” “Buttigieg,” “Bernie Sanders’ frozen head,”“Undecided” or “Moved to Canada.”

Delete.

Text: Hi! Is something wrong? Is it something we said? We really want to hear from you. Hey, we’re all ears! Want to talk politics? Hello?