Fitz's Opinion: I wish I could say I miss getting campaign texts and emails

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Beep.
Hi David, it’s me. We’re hoping you’ll chip in $5, $25 or $50 to support our cause of building a time machine so we can go back in time and elect more Democrats to Congress. Or to keep Donald Trump’s parents’ parents from ever meeting. Will you make sure to donate whatever you can to fund our Time Machine project? Can we depend on you to go back in time?
Delete.
Beep: Hi, David after 300 hang ups I feel like we’ve gotten to know each other.
Delete.
Beep: Hi, David after 301 hangups I feel like we’ve really hit it off and ...
Delete.
Text: Hi David, it’s me. Let’s be clear: You voted for real change. And speaking of change can we depend on you to go back in time to work for change?
Text: Hey David, we miss you so much. Just to hear the sound of your voice here at our party headquarters we love to replay our 307 recordings of you saying, “Go to Hell!” and hanging up on us. You’re adorable when you’re angry.
Delete, delete.
Beep: Hi David, it’s me. It’s going to take all of us to elect the best candidates in 2022. And 2024. And 2026. And 2028. And …
Delete.
Text: We need to talk to you about 2022 right now. Can you help us out? We’re being outspent and we notice you haven’t been answering when we ring your doorbell. Or tap on your windows. Or shout down your chimney. Are you OK? We haven’t noticed any unusual odors emanating from your home so we haven’t called the authorities. (Reply HELP for help or we will.)
Text response: DROP DEAD STAY OFF MY ROOF
Text: Hi David, it’s me. It feels like we have some chemistry here. (Reply WRONG if I’m wrong.)
Text response: WRONG
Text: Sorry. I didn’t quite get that. Look. The truth is I love you. (Reply ILOVEU2 if you feel the same way.) Question. Will you vote in 2036?
Text response: IHATEYOU
Email: Will you answer our poll? Who do you plan to support in the upcoming election in 2024? Reply “Ivanka Trump,” “Kamala Harris,” “Buttigieg,” “Bernie Sanders’ frozen head,”“Undecided” or “Moved to Canada.”
Delete.
Text: Hi! Is something wrong? Is it something we said? We really want to hear from you. Hey, we’re all ears! Want to talk politics? Hello?
Text: Hi David! This is Cactus Flats Votes. Are you planning on voting early or in person in 2024? Reply STOP to opt out. Please don’t opt out. We’re lonely. And depressed after this election. Want to talk about cats?
Text response: STOP FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, STOP
Email: Hi David! It’s me with an important post-election reminder. And it’s not about you-know-what. I just wanted to remind you to bathe, shave, launder your clothing and get on with your life. And one more thing. Pull yourself together and reply, you wonderful man.
Delete.
Text: Did you know somewhere in the world a polling place is always open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.? Let me know if you need help finding one! (Reply STOP 2 YOO-HOO-WAZOOO-HIBBITY-BIBBITY-HEY-HEY to opt out.)
Email: Hi David! This is Cactus Flats Votes. Reply U R NOT CHOPPED LIVER or I’m sharing your number with every phone bank I know.
Blocked.
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.
